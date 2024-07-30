Rock the dorm with the best portable Bluetooth speakers for back-to-school

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anker

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a must-have if you want to create the perfect dorm-room vibe. Powerful but portable, they let you stream your favorite music or podcasts from your phone or tablet to set the mood for studying, chilling with friends, or just relaxing after a long day of classes. And since it's time to head back to school, what better reason to snag one right now?

With so many cool designs available, you can easily find a speaker that matches your dorm room style. Go for a sleek, minimalist look or add a pop of color. Or find the biggest, most party-worthy speaker you can for when it's time to get down and party. There's a speaker for any situation. Plus, they're super easy to set up and use. Just connect wirelessly and start streaming, and change up the vibe whenever you're ready.

The best portable speakers of 2024

Chill out in your dorm (or wherever else you go) with a top-rated portable Bluetooth speaker. We've curated this list of some of the best options you can find in a variety of form factors, from super-rugged models to lightweight options you can take to the next party you're invited to on campus.

Pro Tip: Almost all of these portable speakers have one thing in common -- they only generate mono sound. So, unless you pair two compatible speakers, you won't hear true stereo, spatial audio or surround sound. But plenty of these speakers fill a room with rich-sounding audio.

Best portable Bluetooth speaker: Anker Soundcore Boom 2

Amazon

Ready to bring the party to your dorm? You'll have plenty of booming bass with the Anker Soundcore Boom 2. This portable speaker boasts 80 watts max of booming bass power thanks to its 50-watt subwoofer and dual 15-watt tweeters.

It comes in a highly portable package with a built-in handle as well as 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, thanks to its internal power bank. You can keep your phone juiced up with the power bank as well, so if you head out somewhere else, you don't have to worry about needing an extra charger.

Customize your sound with pro EQ controls, and listen just about anywhere thanks to the speaker's IPX7 waterproof rating and floatability. Yes, you can take it to a pool party if you'd like, and drop it straight into the water. It'll be fine!

Whether you want to host a dorm party or just listen to your favorite music in peace and feel like you're at a concert, this Anker speaker is where it's at.

Best waterproof portable speaker: Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

Out of all the portable Bluetooth speakers featured in this roundup, one of our absolute favorites is, hands down, this Marshall Willen portable speaker. It's incredibly rugged and small. Yet it produces clear and vibrant sound at a volume that's very impressive for its size. And it looks pretty cool too.

The Willen speaker relies on a single, two-inch, full-range driver and two passive radiators to generate a sound quality that's better than what you'd expect from such a tiny device. It is waterproof, extremely durable and has a battery life that lasts up to 15 hours.

On the back of this speaker is a handy rubber strap that can securely attach to a belt, backpack or tent if you decide to go camping. Beyond the sound quality, we love how this speaker can be controlled locally using the small thumb stick on the front of the speaker (in the top-right corner). Of course, all of the speaker's functions can also be remotely controlled from your mobile device.

Along with all of the speaker's features and rugged design, it also rocks Marshall's iconic black and gold appearance. It looks a lot like those speakers used by professional musicians, but it's a lot smaller.

Best premium portable speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

This elegant disc-shaped speaker goes well with just about any type of decor, whether you're going for a low-key vibe or a fun, flashy look for your dorm.

It can go beyond the dorms, too, as it makes an excellent pool- or beach-day companion with its IP67 certification. As a result, it has total protection against sand and dust and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes at a depth of up to one meter.

It uses two 140-watt drivers that create a wall of sound that you might not expect from such a small package. It's simple to connect, plus it can be used as a two-way speaker for conference calls.

This speaker has a long battery life -- up to 18 hours, plus Amazon Alexa built in. You can personalize its sound profile using a smartphone app. It's a bit pricier than some of the other speakers you might choose to take to the beach or the pool, but you're paying a bit extra for the premium Bang & Olufsen brand name.

Best rugged Bluetooth speaker: Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose

This rugged speaker has a brick shape that looks great anywhere you put it, even in your dorm with limited space.

And if you want to take it out to party elsewhere, it's rated IP67, so a few splashes won't hurt it, but more importantly, if it tumbles out of your bag, the rubber lining will prevent breakage. It also has a sport loop you can attach to a lanyard or other clip, so you can easily carry the speaker with you should the party need to go mobile.

All that, and it still boasts good sound quality. It has features that set it apart from other Bose models: You can stand it upright, hang it from a backpack or lay it flat. Thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology, this model automatically detects the speaker's orientation and adjusts the sound accordingly.

With up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker, this model is a good choice for anyone on the go.

Best lightweight portable Bluetooth speaker: JBL Clip 4

JBL via Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it's not an ideal option to fill an entire area with sound. But if you're looking for an easy-to-use, budget-friendly speaker, this super lightweight and portable model is your best bet to keep around the dorm for when you need a pocket-sized party.

The JBL Clip 4 has -- you guessed it -- a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a backpack, hang it from a hook in your dorm, or carry it around on your belt. It's waterproof with an IP67 rating as well, so there's no trouble if you drop it in a puddle or get caught in the rain. Meanwhile, its carabiner is strong enough that it won't spring open accidentally and fall to the ground.

These fun little speakers can be hung up in multiples wherever you plan to bring the party. Plus, they come in plenty of colors. Each speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, so if you need something small that you can toss in your bag and go, this is the speaker you'll want.

Best long-lasting portable speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

Amazon

This intriguing-looking speaker doesn't look a lot like its competition, but it doesn't have to. It prefers to let its features do the talking. This premium-priced speaker offers fantastic sound in a small package, which is great for keeping in your dorm should you need to host the next party. And it comes encased in a scratch-resistant shell.

The Explore boasts fantastic sound that relies on two 1.8-inch full-range drivers. For a speaker with such a small form factor, it's capable of filling a large space with tunes and clear audio. But what's most impressive about this speaker is that it has a whopping 27-hour battery life. From sun up to sundown, you can share your music with the entire party.

If you want to keep the party alive with a classy-looking speaker that won't be damaged by a random dip in the pool, this is the one to add to your shopping list.

Best for high-quality, mono sound: JBL Flip 6

Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 speaker is both rugged and beautifully loud, so you can place it wherever you want in your dorm and just get chill with your favorite tunes. It features a rectangular form factor with a rubber casing on each end. JBL knows what it's doing when it comes to audio

Its two-way speaker system delivers exceptional audio for the price, with a woofer that emits fantastic low frequencies. Set it on its side horizontally or let it chill vertically while you cruise through your playlist. Either way, you'll be met with tunes that don't stop during its 13-hour battery life -- which is more than enough time to party until question marks.

Plus, if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, the JBL Flip 6 can be paired with other JBL speakers for stereo sound. It also makes a great standalone speaker at home if you need a little impromptu dance party.