Best Pi Day deals to shop today: Save on everything pizza related

Lourdes Balduque / Getty Images

Happy Pi Day! Though not an official holiday, Pi Day, or March 14, is an homage to the mathematical constant used to measure the circumference of a circle (the first digits of pi are 3.14).

Today, several retailers and restaurants are offering deals on everything pie-related, including pizza. Our in-house team of shopping deal experts (most of whom also love pizza) have rounded up the best of these deals you can take advantage of today, on this nerdiest of math-related holidays.

Best restaurant pizza deals on Pi Day

If you're hungry for pizza today, we have good news -- you can find discounts at several major restaurants for Pi Day. Here are some of the best deals to take advantage of today.

7-Eleven : The convenience store chain is offering its loyalty members a large pizza for $3.14. There's a limit of two per customer.

: The convenience store chain is offering its loyalty members a large pizza for $3.14. There's a limit of two per customer. BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 today at BJ's Restaurant. This offer is only good for today, and only available when you dine in.

Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 today at BJ's Restaurant. This offer is only good for today, and only available when you dine in. Blaze Pizza: You can get an 11-inch original dough pizza for $3.14 today. This offer is only available in person, and there's an upcharge for alternative crusts (such as cauliflower).

You can get an 11-inch original dough pizza for $3.14 today. This offer is only available in person, and there's an upcharge for alternative crusts (such as cauliflower). California Pizza Kitchen: If you're not a CPK Rewards member, today is the day to join. You'll get an original BBQ chicken pizza, pepperoni or traditional cheese pizza for $3.14 (with a $25 purchase). This offer is good for dine-in only.

If you're not a CPK Rewards member, today is the day to join. You'll get an original BBQ chicken pizza, pepperoni or traditional cheese pizza for $3.14 (with a $25 purchase). This offer is good for dine-in only. Little Caesar's: Save $3.14 on any pizza today with code PIZZAPI.

Save $3.14 on any pizza today with code PIZZAPI. Taco Bell: Score a Mexican pizza at Taco Bell today for just $3.14. This offer is only available when ordering through the Taco Bell app, and is limited to one per customer.

Save 50% on select pizzas when you order from DoorDash

Between today and March 16, DoorDash is offering 50% off any pizza from Godfather's Pizza or Giordano's. You'll need to use promo code PIDAY2024 when checking out.

Sam's Club has a huge pizza gift card sale

Discounted pizza doesn't need to be a Pi Day-only thing. Enjoy discounted pizza all year long with these discounted Sam's Club gift cards. Not a Sam's Club member? Sam's Club is offering a huge $25 off membership deal right now, which you can take advantage of to start saving on gift cards today.

Get $100 in Domino's Pizza gift cards for $75 (save $25)

Sam's Club

Right now, if you head over to the Sam's Club website, you can snag four $25 Domino's gift cards for just $75. That's a $25 savings.

When you order these gift cards online, you get the four physical cards delivered to your door within four to 10 business days. They're redeemable at more than 5,000 U.S. Domino's locations for carryout orders or delivery.

Stock up on these gift cards today and enjoy eating discounted Domino's pizza for the weeks and months to come.

Get $50 in California Pizza Kitchen gift cards for $40

Sam's Club

Whether you're planning a romantic dinner date, lunch with a business partner, or a meal out with your kids, you can snag a $10 savings when you purchase two $25 California Pizza Kitchen gift cards from Sam's Club.

Once ordered, these physical gift cards will arrive at your door in seven to 10 business days. They're redeemable at all participating California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the United States.

Use them yourself, or give them as a gift.

Best Pi Day deals on pizza ovens



Make restaurant-quality pizza at home with these high-temperature pizza ovens. They'll make a great addition to your kitchen or outdoor space this spring.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven: $350 (13% off)

Amazon

The Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven is an eight-in-one oven that offers five pizza settings. This oven reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes using wood pellets for that authentic, wood-fired oven taste. Once the oven is preheated, the cooking time for a 12-inch personal pizza is just three minutes.

This outdoor oven comes with a package of wood pellets, a pizza stone and a cooking tray. It measures 21.5 x 18 x 15.1 inches, so it won't take up too much space in your backyard or on your patio. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven isn't just for pizza, however. It'll also serve as a roaster, broiler, baker, smoker or dehydrator. And it can be used as a warmer, too.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven: $295 (26% off)

Amazon

Enjoy the taste of a freshly made pizza prepared at home using the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven. Right now, it's on sale for 26% off its usual $399 price at Amazon, so you'll pay just $295.

This oven makes it easy to prepare 12-inch pizzas from scratch or reheat one that's frozen. You get six pizza presets, along with a pizza stone that fits perfectly within the oven.

Measuring 18.7 x 17 x 19.94 inches, it's designed to sit on a countertop within your kitchen. A pizza cookbook is included.

More Pi Day pizza deals

Level up your pizza game with these Pi Day deals on cutting tools, recipe books and more.

"Mastering Pizza: The art and practice of handmade pizza:" $18 (41% off)

Amazon

Everything you need to know about making pizza is contained within this 272-page hardcover book written by award-winning chef Marc Vetri.

All of the featured recipes were discovered in Italy and then perfected in America through years of research and testing. While this book covers popular standards, it also explores the use of unusual toppings, such as mussels and truffles. You'll even discover how to make a unique dessert pizza using Nutella.

Combining step-by-step directions with easy-to-follow recipes and lavish color photos, anyone can perfect their pizza-making skill. For a limited time, purchase this book from Amazon for 41% off its cover price.

KitchenStar 14" stainless steel pizza cutter: $19 (21% off)

Amazon

No home pizza chef should be without an authentic pizza cutter. KitchenStar has a model that's easy to use, versatile and affordable. It's currently 21% off at Amazon, so you'll pay just $19 for this 14-inch, stainless steel slicer knife.

It's crafted from anti-rust, food-grade stainless steel and features extra sharp blades. It easily cuts up pizzas into perfect slices. Unlike an ordinary pie slicer or wheel roller cutter, this rocking pizza cutter slices smoothly through your pizza crust without pushing aside your toppings.

We like this pizza cutter because it's easy to clean and dishwasher safe. It has an ergonomic design and comes with a protective plastic cover. Get it on Amazon today for just $19.

KitchenStar 14" pizza stone for oven and grill: $38 (21% off)

Amazon

Almost any stove or grill can be transformed into a pizza oven when you use a pizza stone. This KitchenStar pizza stone has a 14-inch diameter and an attachable metal base with handles. It's made from natural cordierite and can handle temperatures up to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Using a pizza stone like this one, you can bake restaurant-quality pizza at home and from scratch. The stone's porous structure is perfect for creating a crispy crust while keeping the rest of the pizza soft. It comes with a plastic scraper for easier cleaning.

Rise by Dash 12 pizza maker: $49 (save $50)

Walmart

Using this pizza maker from Dash, preparing your pizza at home is almost as easy as calling your favorite pizza delivery service. Right now, Walmart has this $95 pizza maker on sale for just $45.

It features a nonstick cooking surface and an open-to-griddle/close-to-bake design. There's a built-in light that lets you know when the pizza maker is preheated. With this pizza maker, you can cook at temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyond just serving as an at-home pizza maker, you can use this device as a two-surface griddle, which is ideal for making meals like fajitas or eggs and bacon.

Lavley pizza socks: $12 (14% off)

Amazon

These novelty socks are the perfect addition to any pizza party outfit. The red and black socks are covered from calf to toe with pizza graphics. Embroidered into the soles, you'll see the phrase, "If you can read this, bring me some pizza," prominently displayed across both feet.

The crew-length socks are unisex, one size fits most. They're made from a soft cotton blend that's both easily washable and comfortable to wear. Pick them up today on Amazon for just $12 (14% off).

Rellery pizza charm: $49.50 (10% off)

Rellery

If you wear a charm bracelet or have a chain that can display a charm around your neck, the Rellery pizza charm allows you to showcase your pizza passion by wearing fashionable and fun jewelry. The charm is made from an 18K gold layer over a 92.5% sterling silver core.

The pizza charm measures 14mm and features red enamel accents. It's the perfect thing to wear to your next pizza party -- or anytime you want to wear a fun piece of bling. It comes gift-wrapped and includes a one-year warranty.

Use code GIFT10 to get 10% off this charm today.