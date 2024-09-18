CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The cool fall nights to come are no reason to move the party inside. Invest in an outdoor patio heater to keep your outdoor festivities going all year long. We've vetted the most promising models from Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair to bring you options that are top-rated and ready to keep your patio toasty.

When purchasing a heater, it's important to note its BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating of a patio heater, the higher the heat output. A common rule of thumb is that you'll want at least 20 BTUs per square foot of outdoor space you want to heat.

Large spaces will likely call for a stand heater. Stand heaters require propane tanks, which you will need to purchase separately. If you have a more intimate outdoor space, consider a smaller tabletop heater, or maybe even a fire pit.

The best patio heaters for cool fall nights

Ahead, customer-loved patio heaters to consider.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater

Amazon

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Why we like this heater:

This heater has the highest BTU rating, giving it the highest heat output.

Miceli propane tabletop patio heater

Wayfair

Is a standing heater too much of a space commitment for you? Then try a tabletop one. This bronze tabletop heater with a propane tank inside has 9,500 BTUs of heat output. It automatically turns off when tipped over. It's small enough that you can easily take this little heater with you on road trips.

This heater is currently $126, reduced from $159.

Why we like this heater:

This is your most affordable heater option here.

Hiland quartz glass tube heater

Amazon

This 40,000 BTU heater from Amazon offers a high-end look. It shuts off when tipped over, and has wheels so you can easily move it around. Find it in four colors.

This 4.3-star-rated heater is currently $275, reduced from $499. Prices vary by color. You can also order this heater with a cover.

"The flame going most of the way up the middle is a little like a campfire, something to watch while you are getting warm," an Amazon reviewer says. "Holds up to a pretty good wind too. I've had several of the round-bottomed ones blow over which really messes up the top, not to mention bending the long tube. This one doesn't seem to blow over and I live in a pretty windy place."

Why we like this heater:

This heater offers a high-end look.

Electric tabletop patio heater

Wayfair

This 1,500-watt electric tabletop heater looks like a cool office lamp and heats up to 12 square feet. It has a pull-string switch, plus auto shutoff and anti-tip protection for safety. It uses a halogen tube technology to heat your space.

This 4.3-star-rated heater is currently $153, reduced from $165.

"They not only set the mood but also keep folks nice and toasty during brisk fall evenings," a reviewer says.

Why we like this heater:

This heater looks like a cool lamp.

Amazon Basics outdoor propane patio heater with wheels

Amazon

This 46,000 BTU heater comes in two colors and has a one-touch ignition button. It heats up to a 9-foot radius. It also comes with a chain to secure the tank.

This 4.5-star-rated powder-coated heater has an adjustable temperature knob and shuts off automatically when it tilts.

Why we like this heater:

This heater offers great bang for your buck with a high BTU rating.

Merrick Lane stainless steel patio heater

Walmart

This 40,000 BTU heater is 7.5 feet tall and made of stainless steel. It comes in four colors.

This heater has wheels and an automatic safety shutoff. It promises to heat up to 16 feet.

This heater with a push-button ignition is currently $209. Prices vary by color.

Why we like this heater:

It features an automatic shut-off.

It comes in multiple colors.

Patio heater safety considerations to keep in mind

Many patio heaters come with automatic shut-off features and are safe to use when operated correctly. That said, there are certain safety considerations to keep in mind when using a gas-powered patio heater.

Patio heaters are only meant to be used outdoors, ideally in a spot away from foot traffic. Place them in a well-ventilated area that's away from walls, ceilings and anything else that might burn. Never leave a patio heater operating unattended. Always shut a patio heater off before moving it.