Escaped California inmate wanted for killing leader of elite Mexican police unit arrested after weeklong manhunt

An escaped California inmate who was wanted in connection with the death of the leader of an elite Mexican police unit was arrested after a weeklong manhunt, officials said.

Cesar Hernandez, who was serving 80 years to life for first-degree murder before escaping from custody in December, was arrested Thursday evening in the northern city of Tijuana. He was wanted for the shooting death 33-year-old Abigail Esparza Reyes, the leader of the unit known as "Gringo Hunters," which dedicates itself to arresting U.S. suspects who are fugitives in Mexico. She was the head of the unit at the northern border state of Baja California.

Esparza Reyes died during a shootout on April 9 in Tijuana while the unit was trying to arrest Hernandez.

Mexican news outlets, including El Universal, reported that video surveillance showed Hernandez managed to escape while running almost naked through the streets before ducking under a tarp that was covering a vehicle. He emerged dressed in a fluorescent green uniform – similar to ones used by local traffic police – before walking away.

Members of the State Security Agency escort U.S. citizen Cesar Hernandez, who allegedly shot and killed Abigail Esparza Reyes, 33, a top Mexican state police officer from the elite "Gringo Hunters" unit, which tracks and arrests U.S. fugitives in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico April 18, 2025. Stringer / REUTERS

"These actions reflect the outstanding intelligence and investigative work carried out by personnel from the State Attorney General's Office, whose coordinated efforts, tactical analysis strategies and data collection made it possible to accurately locate the person arrested today," the Baja California prosecutor's office said in a statement on social media Friday.

Officials in Mexico said Hernandez is facing criminal proceedings and "his legal situation will be determined in accordance with the law."

Hernandez, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 80 years to life in prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was on his way to Kern County Superior Courthouse for an appearance before a judge on Dec. 2, when he jumped out of the van and evaded staff.

Esparza Reyes had led the regional team of the unit for eight years, carrying out more than 400 operations aimed at arresting U.S. fugitives who had fled to Mexico, Reuters reported, citing Mexican authorities.

According to a profile on the group by the Washington Post, Esparza Reyes grew up in Tijuana and secretly wanted to be a police officer.