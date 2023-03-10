Best patio furniture deals for spring 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Serena and Lily

Get your patio or outdoor space ready for warmer days ahead. Even though it's still winter, there are already bargains to be found on patio furniture, including a $190 patio set deal at Walmart that CBS Essentials readers are going bonkers for.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $2,878 with code SPRING (reduced from $3,598)

Below, the best patio furniture deals for spring. Find sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. From Walmart to Serena and Lily, you can get great deals now at some of your favorite stores.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Then head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best-selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart now for $190.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,559

Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame outdoor set from Castlery comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions



Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker, and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included. This chair is no longer on sale currently.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $1,050

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,600

Wayfair

This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,600 (reduced from $3,780)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing: $50

Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $50 (reduced from $110)

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa: $2,878

Serena and Lily

Customize this outdoor sofa by Serena and Lily with the fabric, and color or print you want. It has a weather-friendly, hand-wrapped resin frame.

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $2,878 with code SPRING (reduced from $3,598)

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $188

Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $188 (reduced from $309)

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions: $1,090



Wayfair

Looking for just a loveseat? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood piece with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's 12% off now, and rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $1,090 (reduced from $1,240)

Orange-Casual patio furniture set: $330

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $330. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $330 (reduced from $390)

