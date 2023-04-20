CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

It's officially cold brew season. Outdoor temps are rising, and people are ditching hot coffee in favor of deliciously chilled cold brew. But that doesn't mean you need to blow your budget on daily Starbucks or bottles of cold brew concentrate from the grocery store. You can make your own! The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best cold brew coffee makers to help you brew delicious and energizing cold brew coffee at home.

Iced coffee can be weak. We've selected cold brew makers that produce a smoother, less bitter cup of java, no matter how strong you like it. All of these coffee devices have a four-star rating or higher and receive tons of positive reviews. Some of these cold brew makers let you brew, pour and store cold brew inside the vessel. These kitchen appliances can also brew iced tea.

Keep reading to shop the best cold brew coffee makers in 2023.

The best cold brew coffee makers in 2023

Shop customer-loved cold brew coffee makers online now.

Many of these coffee machines are on sale now.

Shine Kitchen Co. Rapid cold brew coffee and tea machine

Shine Kitchen

Craft perfect cold brew coffee in as little as 10 minutes. This machine never heats your brew. Instead, its unique vacuum technology does the work to create a balanced extraction. This device features a double filter and four cold brew strength settings. It can also brew iced tea!

Shine Kitchen Co. Rapid cold brew coffee and tea machine, $130

Instant cold brew electric coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

Use your favorite ground coffee to make cold brew in as little as 20 minutes. Instant, the company behind the Instant Pot, also makes a cold brew coffee maker. The device uses the brand's FlashExtract technology to produce cold brew without the heat and without the overnight wait. Use ground coffee or even loose tea leaves for iced tea and customize the brew strength to your own taste. The removable glass pitcher holds up to 32 ounces for brewing, serving and storing. The pitcher is dishwasher safe.

The 4.3-star-rated cold brew maker was called "phenomenal" by an Amazon customer. "Game changer for my cold brew. Makes a fresh pot in 30 minutes max."

Instant cold brew electric coffee maker, $60 (regularly $120)

Vinci Express cold brew electric coffee maker

Vinci via Amazon

Vinci's Express cold brew uses the brand's Circle Flow brewing technology to eliminate the traditionally hours-long cold brew process and give you fully extracted cold brew in as little as five minutes. Circle Flow brewing technology extracts coffee grounds with a gentle, continuous ﬂow of water to ensure even and complete extraction with virtually zero sediment.

This device offers four coffee strengths. Brew, serve and store all in the same container. This cold brew maker includes two lids -- one for brewing and one for storing.

Vinci Express cold brew electric coffee maker, $80

Takeya Deluxe cold brew coffee maker

Takeya via Amazon

The Deluxe cold brew coffee maker is a durable, BPA-free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It produces four servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing.

This 4.6-star-rated cold brew maker won an Amazon customer's blind taste test for the best cold brew coffee. "I did a blind taste test with our entire household. (All four of us drink cold brew)," they wrote. "The coffee brewed won over our regular store bought brand. The Takeya brew appeared weaker than our store bought favorite but surpassed it in flavor. Strong but smooth. One pitcher cost less than our weekly cold brew purchases at the grocery store. We purchased two pitchers and I'm ordering another for work. No fancy roast necessary. Just followed the directions, brewed 24 hours and good to the last drop."

Takeya Deluxe cold brew coffee maker, $55 with coupon (regularly $63)

Ovalware air-tight cold brew iced coffee maker

Ovalware via Amazon

How cool looking is this cold brew maker? This 4.6-star-rated coffee device features an air-tight seal to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks. While it won't brew coffee in minutes, an Amazon customer called this coffee maker the best they've had.

"It's the best I've had to date. Yes, it's glass and fragile but works well and is easy to clean. I bought the larger capacity and if you love cold brew recommend you do the same," they wrote.

Ovalware air-tight cold brew iced coffee maker, $36

More coffee and espresso makers to consider

Now that you've mastered cold brew, it's time to upgrade your old hot coffee maker. We've found top-rated coffee and espresso makers from your favorite home brands that you can shop right now.

Many of these kitchen essentials are on sale now.

The best Nespresso coffee and espresso makers

While Nespresso machines tend to be on the more expensive side, the best ones are all on sale now. These Nespresso coffee and espresso makers are rated four stars or higher. They feature tons of positive customer reviews, including one glowing review from a CBS Essentials staffer. Many of these machines come with a complimentary starter set of Nespresso pods.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes just with the touch of a button. This customer-loved kitchen device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

"I love everything about my Nespresso," wrote an enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Coffee is so fresh. Not like my Keurig. My K-cups were starting to taste stale, the coffee would spray everywhere and I had to microwave every cup of coffee immediately after brewing. With the Nespresso my coffee is ALWAYS piping hot, it stays hot. I'm in love. I could also go on about the frother. I use it for my cream, hot or cold BTW. It's amazing."

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $170 (regularly $200)

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Nespresso via Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

You might be wondering, how does this Nespresso device differ from the Nespresso Vertuo Plus listed above? Well, unlike the Vertuo Plus, the Nespresso Vertuo Next can brew an 18-ounce carafe of coffee and it features Wi-Fi connectivity.

"I wanted something that was super simple to use and this is it!" wrote an Amazon customer. "I really didn't want to take the time to steam out my milk, because, let's face it, it's much easier to just go buy a coffee at that point. I am so impressed with this milk frother! You literally pour the milk in, press a button, and it steams/froths the milk at the perfect temperature! I highly recommend!"

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker with milk frother, $216 (reduced from $230)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi



Amazon

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $177 (regularly $219)

The best Keurig coffee and espresso makers

The classic coffee maker brand offers a wide range of customer-loved devices. One of the best things about Keurig is that the brand offers coffee makers for every type of home. Shop our top-rated Keurig picks, including single-serve Keurig coffee makers, Keurigs with carafes and Keurigs that can make coffee and espresso.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart

Keurig

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or, you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $250

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Walmart

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $82 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool spring nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $125 (regularly $190)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $190)

The best De'Longhi espresso maker



Shop the best De'Longhi espresso makers. All of these machines have a four-star rating or higher and receive tons of positive reviews.

De'Longhi espresso machine



Best Buy

This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

De'Longhi Stilosa manual espresso machine

De'Longhi via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated espresso maker lets you make espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and more from the comfort of your home.

The 15-bar pump creates the optimal pressure to extract a single or double espresso according to espresso brewing standards. The Stilosa's durable stainless-steel boiler is engineered to last long and work for years with consistent performance. This device features an ergonomically designed portafilter with two filters, for single or double espresso. A separate tamper provides an additional control of even and consistent pressure for a better extraction. The two-level cup holder accommodates taller cups.

De'Longhi Stilosa manual espresso machine, $120

The best Breville espresso makers

Instead of hitting up Starbucks for your daily latte, invest in a machine that will help you make one at home. These barista-quality Breville espresso makers are worth the price. These kitchen appliances grind your beans, froth your milk and heat in mere seconds.

All of these espresso makers have a four-star rating or higher and receive tons of positive reviews.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine

Breville via Amazon

If you're looking to cut down on Starbucks runs and start making your coffee at home, an espresso machine is a must-have. With a 4.6-star rating and over 21,000 reviews, reviewers love the Breville Barista Express espresso machine.

The Breville espresso machine features a built-in coffee grinder than can grind beans in under a minute. It includes dose control grinding so you always get the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into your filter, as well as digital temperature control for the perfect water temperature.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine, $743

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine



Breville Store via Amazon

The professional-looking espresso machine features an intuitive touch screen display that's pre-programmed with your favorite espresso beverages and automatic milk texturing for barista quality micro-foam. Need your espresso ASAP? This 4.6-star-rated machine can get hot in as little as three seconds.

"The Barista Touch comes with a screen that makes it so easy to create your coffee of choice. It has preprogrammed options (which are adjustable) and it allows you to custom build your coffee of choice and assign it an icon," explained an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "In fact, everything is icon based and it even has a tutorial built in. For instance, if you want to make a latte, press the latte icon and a screen pops up with the easy to follow steps. You can make many different types of coffee including Americanos, cappuccinos, and even simple espresso shots. You can even custom design your coffee, then assign it an icon, then every time you want that coffee you just hit the icon and follow the steps. Blamo -- great coffee every time."

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $1,100 (reduced from $1,200)

The best Instant Pot coffee and espresso makers

Yes, Instant Pot makes coffee and espresso makers. One of Instant Pot's best coffee makers is a CBS Essentials reader favorite.

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way).

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $175 (regularly $230)

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir means you can refill less frequently and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a seven-inch tall travel mug.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $80 (regularly $120)

The best matcha maker in 2023

Cuzen

Okay, so this isn't a coffee maker. But it is a matcha maker that can make matcha lattes! The Cuzen matcha maker starter kit comes with everything you need to make authentic matcha at home. The machine is designed to store, grind and whisk organic matcha leaves for the highest-quality matcha. The kit includes four packets of Cuzen's matcha blends.

"I truly didn't think I liked matcha until I tried the Cuzen Matcha Maker," said staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "It grinds and whisks matcha tea for you for the freshest matcha latte experience. As it turns out, I actually love matcha! I just don't like the overly sweet matcha drink mixes with off-putting flavors that are sold at so many coffee shops."

Cuzen Matcha maker starter kit, $299

Related content from CBS Essentials