Best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon: Flowers, tech, beauty and more

Surprise the mom in your life this Mother's Day with a gift from Amazon. Getty Images

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and you're running out of time to find the perfect present. Luckily, there are plenty of great Mother's Day gift options available on Amazon. Whether you're shopping for your mother, the mother of your children or any other mother in your life, Amazon has top products from Samsung, Apple, Glow Recipe, Lululemon, Rituals and more that mom will love.

Below, the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon for a variety of budgets and interests. Whether mom is into reading or skincare or the latest and greatest tech, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame

Aura Store via Amazon

This luxe-looking digital frame allows you to upload, share and display photos with mom, grandma, aunties and more across Aura's collaborative photo sharing app.

The best part of this gift is that it can be preloaded with precious memories and even your recipient's Wi-Fi information. Once your mom turns on the frame, they can see personalized messages and photos in HD 1920x1200 resolution.

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame, $159 (regularly $199)

Amazon Mother's Day gift card

Amazon

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother's Day with a Mother's Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of gift card (up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says "Happy Mother's Day."

Best of all, there's a special gift card deal at Amazon for first-time gift card buyers: You'll get a $10 promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards in a single order. Be sure to use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get the deal.

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Mother's Day cards from Hallmark

Amazon

Picking the right Mother's Day card is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for Mother's Day that arrive as soon as the next day. There are even special pop-up Mother's Day cards with sound and motion, like the one seen above ($12).

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available for mom.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $313 on Amazon, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $429. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 and up (reduced from $499)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

Amazon

If mom has been hinting at wanting an air fryer, now's the time to buy. The No. 1 best-selling Amazon air fryer is in stock right now. The Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"This thing is so easy to clean and use," say an enthused an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer. "It has made cooking bacon the easiest thing ever, it's great for reheating items or using it as a mini oven. It becomes a must-have item after you've gotten used to adding it to your cooking accessories. I'll always have an air fryer from now on in my kitchen."

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $99 (regularly $119)

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon via Amazon

Lululemon's super popular Everywhere belt bag is available at Amazon (though it's cheaper if you order direct from Lululemon). The water-repellent bag can be worn like a fanny pack or like a cross body bag. It features multiple zippered pockets including a secret interior pocket for your important items such as a phone or your identification.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag, $38

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Want to give mom a floral gift that lasts longer than a standard bouquet? Soho Floral Arts offers preserved "eternity roses" that last for as many as three years so long as you don't water them. Amazon reviewers say the roses, available in four colors, really do last and are beautiful to put on display. That said, they also also note that these preserved roses don't have the same smell as fresh roses, so you might want to pick up some rose oil to add fragrance.

These flowers make a great last minute Mother's Day gift: The gift box delivers to many addresses in a single day.

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a box (4 count), $43

Soho Floral Arts preserved roses in a mirrored vase (12 count)

Soho Floral Arts via Amazon

Looking for an even more glamorous flower arrangement? This 12-count collection of preserved eternity roses comes in an attractive mirrored vase with pave accents and never needs watering, making it a beautiful decorative accent piece for mom's home that will last for years.

Soho Floral Arts extra large mirrored vase (12 count), $150

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

If she's a bookworm, gift her the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set

Amazon

Pamper mom with products from Rituals in an Indian rose and sweet almond oil scent. This gift set comes with a foaming shower gel, shampoo, body cream, exfoliating body scrub and hand wash.

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set, $37

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Amazon

Add to the spa day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded footbed. They come in three neutral colors as well, if that's more her speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $21 and up (reduced from $32)

Glow Recipe gift set

Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe that comes with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. They employ watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve her skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $55

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon best seller. It's on sale at Amazon right now if you want to pick one up for mom.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $49

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

Amazon

Surprise her with a drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha, blood orange mint, $15

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream

Amazon

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up female-founded brand Ranavat's luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India (a city known for its rose gardens).

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee

Amazon

Assuming mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal gift, because the company was actually founded by a Korean-American mother-daughter duo. The brand has four cafés in New York City and New Jersey, and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $17

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Wow mom with a brand new big screen. What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used "The Frame's" voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir. And we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $847 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,198 (regularly $2,698)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

If you're gifting a mom who works and workouts from home, upgrade her home fitness journey with this indoor cycling bike. The Yosuda indoor cycling bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $310 (reduced from $440)

Tablet holder for exercise bikes

Amazon

This particular stationary bike doesn't come with a tablet -- that's part of why it has such a low price point. But you can easily add your own tablet, such as the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $65, to this bike using an inexpensive tablet mount.

Bike tablet holder, $13 (reduced from $18)

