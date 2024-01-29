Best mattresses for sleep apnea

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, one thing that can really get in the way is sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can be caused by a number of factors, from genetics to unhealthy lifestyle habits, and is a common cause of sleep interruption for nearly 40 million US adults. One way to find relief from sleep apnea symptoms is to invest in the right mattress for the job.

First things first: If you suspect you have sleep apnea, talk with your doctor about a possible diagnosis. Testing for sleep apnea is easy, and once you know what you're dealing with, you can discuss treatment options and lifestyle adjustments -- including whether you need a new mattress.

You should consider how effective your mattress is at giving you a good night's sleep. Do you wake up feeling sore in certain areas? Are you sinking too deeply into your mattress, regardless of which sleep position you go with? These are signs you may benefit from a new mattress in your home.

We've put together a list of the best mattresses for sleepers with sleep apnea below.

Best for back support : Plank Firm

Plank

If sleep apnea is getting between you and a good night's sleep, a firm mattress may be the thing you're missing. When it comes to a mattress that helps support proper back alignment, the Plank Firm mattress is our top recommendation.

It's not just us saying that this to be one of the best mattresses for firm support. This firm mattress is also backed by the American Chiropractic Association. The ACA says the mattress can help reduce spinal stress, improve lumbar support, and alleviate back pain.

This mattress boasts an all-foam design, so even though it's on the firmer side of things (10 out of 10 on the firmness scale) -- there's no sacrificing comfort.

Best for:

sleepers struggling with sleep apnea on a mattress with little to no support.

sleepers on the market for the best mattresses for back pain.

fans of firm mattresses.

Most comfortable : Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Helix Sleep

For a medium level of support, sleepers can choose no better than this luxury mattress by Helix. Featuring memory foam for improved targeted relief and a highly breathable top cover, this mattress has a lot to offer sleepers.

Sleeping on your back isn't for everyone -- especially if you deal with sleep apnea every night. If you're mostly a side sleeper looking for something that isn't too firm, this might just be the mattress for you.

Best for:

side sleepers.

sleepers that toss and turn during the night.

fans of pressure-point relief (specifically around the hips and shoulders).

hot sleepers -- this mattress comes with a breathable Tencel cover, but shoppers can upgrade to Helix's patented GlacioTex cooling cover and enjoy maximum heat absorption for an extra $249.

Best memory foam : Nectar Premier

Nectar

The premier mattress sold by Nectar is another top-tier choice for side sleepers. This mattress, featuring layers of memory foam for body-contouring comfort, also offers enhanced pressure relief and cooling features for a blissful night's sleep.

A memory foam mattress may not be the first choice for back sleepers with obstructive sleep apnea (hint: go with a firmer mattress for good back support), but those soft layers of memory foam can help align the spine and reduce symptoms of sleep apnea for dedicated side sleepers.

Thanks to multiple layers of plush memory foam and therapeutic gel, plus a seven-inch stable base layer for added support, the Nectar Premier is one such mattress.

Best for:

side sleepers looking for a more budget-friendly mattress.

sleepers who prefer a great memory foam mattress that offers a mix of plush comfort and proper support.

Best mattress you can flip : Layla Hybrid

Layla

This hybrid mattress by Layla has a lot to offer: layers of memory foam, coil springs, and a 10-year warranty. That makes this a great long-term investment for sleepers with obstructive sleep apnea.

What sets this mattress apart is its dual-layer design that gives sleepers a choice between soft and firm each and every night. The soft, plush side offers an advanced cooling design, while the flip side props up sleepers with a firm build and maximum support.

Best for:

sleepers that want the best of both worlds when it comes to soft vs. firm mattress types.

sleepers that switch up their sleep position from time to time.

anyone looking for one of the best hybrid mattresses

How we chose the best mattresses for sleep apnea

Firm support and a comfortable design that contours to your body are important to enjoying a restful night's sleep when you have sleep apnea, but they're not the only important details. For a closer look at how we review certain products, here's everything that went into ranking the best mattresses for sleep apnea relief:

Lumbar support: Whether it was a memory foam mattress, innerspring coil mattress, or hybrid mattress -- we specifically looked for reliable lumbar support.

Whether it was a memory foam mattress, innerspring coil mattress, or hybrid mattress -- we specifically looked for reliable lumbar support. Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.