Best pre-Presidents' Day mattress deals from Saatva, Nectar and more

The mattress of your dreams is on sale now -- way ahead of Presidents' Day. The experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of customer-loved mattresses at discount prices across seriously major brands, including Tuft & Needle, Essentia, Saatva and more. That means you can ditch your old, lumpy mattress for a new, better one without breaking the bank and tanking your budget.

And you don't have to choose between foam, latex or hybrids. Your favorite mattress retailers have slashed the prices on top-rated mattresses of all stripes. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

These deals represent our selection of the best mattress deals in 2024. You deserve better sleep, and you deserve to get it at a price that won't keep you up at night.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic queen mattress: 25% off

Essentia

It's not often that you see a price cut this deep, but we have an exclusive offer just for our readers.

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. The brand boasts that this sleep foam latex surface can get five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Even better: No springs. And if you're still on the fence, know this: The company offers a generous 120-night sleep trial.

If you're a hot sleeper, you know that wintertime temperatures aren't always a big help. Well, you're in luck, because we currently have a code that will give you 25% off an Essentia mattress. It's CBS25.

Score this deal through February 29. That makes this queen-sized mattress $3,155, reduced from $4,207.

Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress, twin size: 50% off

Emma Sleep

This 13-inch-deep hybrid mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling. There's no motion transfer -- as in, literally, zero -- so if you share a bed with a restless type, you can stay asleep longer.

The mattress offers seven-zoned support that helps to align your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs for comfort. In simpler terms, the mattress adapts to the curves of your body.

This 4.8-star-rated mattress is available in twin to California king sizes.

The Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress is currently $409 for the twin, reduced from $812.

Saatva Classic queen mattress: Save $299



Saatva

Billed as a luxury innerspring, this mattress is the brand's most popular. It comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. A dual-coil design made of recycled carbon steel resists sagging over time, meaning that this model is built to last.

It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights -- so you can sleep on your decision. And if you're a pillow-top kind of person (and once you try a pillow top, you never go back) you should know that this model comes with a three-inch top.

This mattress is currently $1,695 for a queen, reduced from $1,995.

Not into the Saatva Classic? Maybe you prefer the adjustable kind. The Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and boasts virtually no motion transfer. The queen is currently $4,095, reduced from $4,495.

Saatva Solaire adjustable-firmness mattress

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: Save $600

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is a terrific option for hot sleepers. Plus, it's on sale now.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress for the price below, or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The memory foam mattress is currently $899 for a queen size, reduced from $1,499.

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $659 (regularly $1,099)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,169 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress: 10% off

Nectar via Amazon

This uber-affordable multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It arrives in a box. Just unwrap it and watch it expand.

It's a great option for people with allergies; the broad posts pollen and dander-resistant materials, which makes this mattress a solid option for pet owners.

The 4.5-star-rated Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress is currently $295, reduced from $328 on Amazon.

It's available in twin through California king sizes and in three heights.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress, queen size: 43% off

Wayfair

If you need serious lumbar support, out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. It's designed to specifically target and support the lower back, promoting correct spinal alignment and reducing the risk of pain.

The Nora medium hybrid mattress is 12 inches thick and also features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. An included polyester cover helps retain mattress freshness.

This mattress is currently $580 for a queen, reduced from $1,020.

It's available in twin through California king sizes.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress: Save $500



Nectar via Amazon

Check out this deal on the Leesa hybrid mattress that's ideal for a hot sleeper.

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through, as well as a memory-foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every 10 mattresses sold.

This mattress is currently $1,499, reduced from $1,999. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress: Save 20%

Tuft & Needle

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you. This mattress is especially good for back and stomach sleepers.

And if you're worried about the mattress playing well with the rest of your bed, stop; it's designed to work with traditional frames, box springs, platform frames, slatted frames, bunkie boards and adjustable frames.

The Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress mattress is currently $796, reduced from $995.

Add some extra goodies to your purchase, such as sheets or a mattress protector, and you'll save an additional 15%.

It's available in sizes twin through California king.

The best blankets in 2024



Top your new mattress with a cozy customer-loved blanket. Shop weighted blankets, extra-large blankets, throws and more. Many of these blankets are on sale now.

Crane & Canopy waffle throw blanket

Crane & Canopy

"This is the perfect blanket for spring and summer," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I love the look and feel of this textured throw. It's warm enough that it keeps me cozy but light enough that I don't get too hot with it on. Plus, it looks chic on my bed or slung over my sectional."

This 100% cotton throw from Crane & Canopy is still available now in the color cream. The other colors have sold out, so be sure to shop now before they're all gone.

This blanket's dimensions are 50 inches x 70 inches.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket.

This 10-foot by 10-foot extra-large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch. The blanket comes in a variety of fun colors and prints. It's available in a smaller size as well.

This Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket is currently $152, reduced from $179.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket



Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is Brooklinen's first 100% cotton throw.

It comes in three colors -- sand, dried rose and basil. And because it's a throw, it's designed to move from bedroom to den to living room to guest bedroom as you need it.

"It is light enough to not overheat or feel heavy, but it's also substantial enough to feel truly comforting," a reviewer says.

How to find the best mattress for you

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress. But one factor comes before all others.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative.

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort."

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ. If you're looking for a deal, consider buying earlier in the year.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it or what time of year it is.