The best new Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases: Protect your precious new tech in serious style

It's finally official: Apple debuted the new series of Apple iPhone 16 models (now up for preorder) during the "It's Glowtime" event this week, showcasing devices with on-board AI features, better audio and video, new colors and much more. The new phone also includes the new A18 chip with 8GB of RAM that's 30% faster than the previous iPhone 15 lineup.

The new Apple iPhone 16 is set to hit stores on September 20, with pre-orders starting on Friday, September 13. But don't pre-order the new iPhone without also ordering a new case. You're going to want to protect your new investment the second it arrives -- breaking it on Day 1 would be a really expensive heartbreaker.

Whether you're into a clear case that'll show off one of the new phone colors or whether you need something rugged enough to handle serious drops, we found a handful of iPhone cases from trusted brands you'll love using. Here are our top iPhone 16 case picks that you can get right now.

The best new iPhone 16 cases you can get now

We recommend protecting your new Apple iPhone 16 with a phone case from a reliable brand that's guaranteed to fit your new phone. Lesser-known brands that do not partner with Apple may not offer cases that fit correctly at first.

Best iPhone 16 case: Casetify customizable Ultra Bounce case

Casetify

Casetify is known for its wide range of customization options on its cases, and its iPhone 16 options are no exception. When you choose an Ultra Bounce case for your iPhone, you get some of the best protection you'll find for your new device. It features rubber bumpers on each corner of the phone, so if you happen to drop it the first night you bring it home and the next night after that too, you're more than covered.

It comes equipped with an 10x military-grade drop standard and up to 32.8 ft of drop protection. It also covers your phone from all angles, as it encases your device in a multi-piece case. It's meant to travel as well, with an added carabiner slot. It also comes with integrated lens protection and six layers to keep your phone safe. You can choose your favorite colors and features as well, so you can make it match your personality. It's got everything you could need to keep your iPhone 16 as safe as possible, and you can't beat the cool factor, either.

Best thin iPhone 16 case: Totallee Super Thin iPhone case

Totallee

If you're not into bulky cases that don't quite fit into your pocket, Totallee is the brand for you. This super thin case is a minimalist's delight, with no bulk and no branding so your phone is left to shine on its own merits. It's just 0.02" thick, and incredibly light at 0.1 oz, made specifically to fit your iPhone.

Though it's available without MagSafe, you can opt for a version that's compatible so you can drop it on a charger and go. Plus, it has a raised lip around the camera array in case you have any drops or falls and your camera takes the brunt of it.

Keep in mind that it won't offer the utmost protection like other cases will, but it'll keep your phone thin and good-looking, and if that's what you're looking for, you can't do any better than Totallee.

Best rugged iPhone 16 case: Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Kevlar iPhone case

UAG

This durable case is crafted from DuPont Kevlar fiber, which makes it a fantastic option if you're looking to keep your brand new purchase in great condition. It boasts 25 ft. drop protection, with multiple layers between you and your phone hitting the pavement or other hard surface that could find its glass shattering, or its chassis getting banged up. Plus, its shock-resistant core absorbs and disperses the impact to minimize damage.

This case is all about safety for your device, and it shows in just about every facet, from the top-grain leather carbon fiber frame to the polycarbonate shear plate that adds a bit more rigidity. It also has lanyard anchor points so you can wear your phone or keep it close to you. All this, and it's also MagSafe compatible as well. So if you're serious about keeping your phone as close to new as possible, this is a case that can make it happen.

Looking for a slightly more affordable rugged option? Check out the OtterBox Defender Series for MagSafe designed for the new Apple iPhone 16. Available in six colors, the case features three layers of defense: a silicone cover, a rigid inner shell and memory foam backing. The all-over texture makes it easier to hold without dropping it. The case also features port covers that block dirt.

Find it at OtterBox for $65. You'll save 10% when you buy a case and screen protector or power product together.

Best budget iPhone 16 case: Spigen Liquid Air case

Amazon

Spigen routinely offers a variety of affordable cases that you can count on for your different devices, and it's already shown off quite a few iPhone 16 options. For under $20, you get an attractive thin yet grippy case crafted from TPU that can keep your phone protected from falls and drops. Its matte texture comes in five different colors, and it helps you keep your hand on your phone even when you get sweaty or if your phone somehow gets wet.

The case's air cushion tech keeps it from getting too damaged by absorbing any impact that occurs as the result of a drop. Beyond that, the case has raised edges to protect both your screen and camera array. It's a great set of features for a case you can get for less than a fast food meal these days for two people, and Spigen is a good brand to come back to if you need protection for your other devices.

Best leather iPhone 16 case: Mujjo full leather case for iPhone 16

Mujjo

Sure, you could go with something chic and thin, or you could get a huge, rugged case to protect your new phone. But if you want to go the cool and classy route, leather is always a good choice, and Mujjo is just the brand to get your leather iPhone case from. Crafted from Velore full-grain leather calfskin from the Netherlands, this is the real deal. It feels like butter and will develop a natural patina over time that you only get with the genuine article.

But this isn't just a leather case that'll do nothing to keep your iPhone 16 from splintering or shattering. It's also paired with a metal rear camera bump to protect your lenses and a 1mm raised leather bezel to keep your screen from hitting rough surfaces. It replaces Apple's selection of leather cases since they're no longer available anymore, and Mujjo offers higher quality leather anyway.