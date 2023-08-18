CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Major weather events are striking across the country. Power outages are common during bad weather and natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornados and earthquakes. And then, there are summer blackouts to prepare for as well. Be prepared for anything life might throw at you and buy a home generator. When the power goes out, a backup home generator can help charge your phones, illuminate lamps, run cooling fans and more during power outages.

Our guide to the best home generators in 2023 will help you breakdown customer-loved generators by feature, so you can easily find the perfect home generator to suit your needs. Pro tip: When shopping for a home generator, it's important to consider wattage and what the generator runs on (gasoline or propane).

Best home generators in 2023

Whether you're preparing for Hurricane Hilary or any future weather event, check out these discounted home generator options from trusted brands, including Champion and Westinghouse. All are currently on sale.

This 4.5-star-rated dual-fuel power generator can supply you and your family with electricity when you need it the most.

The generator can run on both gasoline or propane. When used with gasoline, you'll get 2,500 starting watts and 1,850 running watts (the wattage while the generator is continuously running) with up to 11.5 hours of run time. When used with propane, you'll get 1,665 running watts with up to 34 hours of runtime. It features two covered 120V 20A household outlets, a 12V automotive-style outlet and a dual port USB adapter.

At 39 pounds, it's a relatively lightweight option. And at 53 decibels (from 23 feet), it's a relatively quiet option as well. It's on sale now, at $699, reduced from $839.

Pros:

This generator can run on gasoline or propane.

It's relatively lightweight.

It's relatively quiet.

Con:

Its wattage isn't the highest.

This high-power portable generator from Westinghouse offers 7,500 running watts and 9,500 peak watts (the maximum wattage that can be reached at start-up). It comes with a remote start keyfob to easily turn the generator on or off from anywhere in your home. It can operate for up to 11 hours on a 6.6-gallon gasoline fuel tank.

This 4.6-star-rated generator is even on sale at Amazon for $849, reduced from $899.

Pros:

You can turn this generator on or off from anywhere in your home thanks to a remote start keyfob.

Cons:

It only runs on gasoline.

Its runtime is lower than the option above.

If you want to brace yourself for long-term outages, consider the Geneverse solar generator. It offers 1,000 watts of running power and 2,000 watts of peak power, with up to seven days of power supply in a single charge. The generator comes with two solar panels and has two USB-C outputs, one USB-A with 5V/2.4A, one USB-A with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and one car outlet.

It's currently on sale for $1,174 after a coupon, reduced from $1,598.

Pros:

It's good for long-term outages.

A single charge can provide up to seven days of power.

Con:

It's an expensive option.

The DuroMax dual-fuel portable generator can run on gasoline or propane. It offers 10,500 running watts and 13,000 peak watts on gasoline. With propane, it offers slightly less power at 9,975 running watts and 12,350 peak watts.

This generator offers four 120V GFCI household outlets, one 120V 30AMP outlet, one 120/240V 30AMP twist-lock outlet and a heavy-duty 120/240V 50AMP outlet.

This generator is on sale now for $1,299, reduced from $1,799.

Find this generator in five other watt options.

Pros:

It can run on gasoline or propane.

It automatically shuts down if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected.

Con:

It's an expensive option.

