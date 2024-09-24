Best Halloween decorations you can get on Amazon in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year, there's no shortage of places to shop for Halloween decorations. We've been loving giant skeletons at Sam's Club and the adorable Pottery Barn Halloween collection. But when it comes to shopping for Halloween on a budget, we love Amazon.

You may not find a dupe of Home Depot's famous 12-foot-tall skeleton there, but there are certainly fun inflatables, festive lights and creepy decorations that will produce shock and awe for your trick or treaters.

We went through all of Amazon's Halloween offerings to find the best decorations for in and outside of your home. All of our top picks are customer loved and very affordable. In fact, many of them are on sale now, with savings of up to 63%.

Sdetrcq Halloween pumpkin pillow

This Halloween pillow is a look-alike of the popular pumpkin pillows from Pottery Barn. The main difference is the price ($16 less than the Pottery Barn), color options and sizes available.

The Amazon pumpkin pillow comes in a wider range of colors that are also more vibrant than the Pottery Barn pillows, with options in mustard, blue, orange and even polka dot. You also get to choose between three sizes: 8", 11" and 13.7". (Pottery Barn offers 5" x 8" and 7.5" x 11" pumpkins).

Get one to plop next to you on your couch or get a bundle to lay out on a bench or accent chair in your home. In addition to being cute to look at, they're also super soft, making them great for squeezing while watching a Halloween horror flick.

Funpeny witch hat string lights

These cute and creative witch hat lights are a nice departure from your run-of-the-mill orange and purple string lights you typically find during Halloween. These lights are concealed under witch hats, each of which contain a spider web pattern that enhances the product's overall festiveness.

You can control these string lights via the included remote from up to 16.4 feet away. There are 10 brightness levels to choose from as well as eight lighting settings, including slow fade, twinkle/flash and more. Each string contains eight witch hats as well as wires, lights and a battery box that are waterproof with their IP65 rating.

Find them on sale now at Amazon for $20, reduced from $40.

Angmart Halloween giant bloody window posters

If you gravitate more toward scary than cutesy Halloween decorations, get these horror-inducing window posters. The bloody "do not enter" and "help" messages and the creepy, shadowy fingers pressed up against the window (with bloody hands to boot) will definitely give passersby and trick or treaters a fright.

Installation is easy. All you have to do is spray water on the window and apply. And if you remove them carefully, you can use them again next Halloween. Buy these now and you can take advantage of the available 47% discount, which probably won't be around come Halloween time.

The Angmart Halloween giant bloody window posters have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have used these two Halloween's in a row and they have held up incredibly well for being sheets of thin plastic. They look great and especially spooky. Love these."

Goosh four-foot Halloween inflatable ghost

This joyful ghost is so excited for Halloween it cannot contain itself. Its excited expression and cute halloween bow will warm hearts and get people even more excited for the holiday. This Goosh product measures four feet in height, has LED lights inside and is equipped with a ten-foot cord, offering flexibility regarding where you can put it on your front lawn.

It's also made of a material designed to hold up through windy and rainy days. What's more, it's on sale at Amazon for $20, or 33% off.

The Goosh four-foot Halloween inflatable ghost has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This little ghost handled all kinds of weather during a crazy Alabama October -- blazing heat, below freezing, rain, wind -- and it hung in there to look brand new for our kids and our trick-or-treaters on Halloween night! I was so impressed by this inflatable and one other I purchased from the same company, I sought them out when buying inflatables for Christmas. Highly recommend!"

Joyin five-foot giant spiders, pack of two

Want to make an impact with your outdoor decorations, but don't want to spend hundreds on a lifesize skeleton from Home Depot? Then get these fuzzy spiders from Amazon. These spiders measure five feet in size and come with piercing red eyes, which will definitely give people the creeps as they walk by your front lawn.

The legs are bendable, allowing you to adjust the look of the spiders as well as affix them to a fence, bush and elsewhere around your house.

The Joyin five-foot giant spiders have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that these "held up during Miami thunderstorms," adding: "These were perfect for dressing up the exterior walls on halloween. Used some adhesive zip ties and they held up great. At the end of the season, just folded them up and stored them away easy peezy. Definitely a fun buy. I recommend!"

Nomnu Coffin letter board

This unique piece of Halloween decor will be a lot of fun to use throughout the spooky season.

Place it in your kitchen, living room or dining area and use it to countdown the days until Halloween, display favorite Halloween quotes, such as lines from your favorite Halloween movie, or leave sweet messages for loved ones to get into the holiday spirit.

The letter board measures 17" x 10.5" and comes with a stand for easy display. It also includes more than 500 white letters and 80 plus Halloween emojis, offering lots of opportunities for customization.

Get this in one of five colors, including black, orange, hot pink, purple and white. Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.

Ludilo Halloween bats (100 pc.)

These bats prove that you don't have to spend a lot of money to create memorable Halloween displays in your home. These wall decals are a steal for the price, offering shoppers 100 pieces for just $5. You aren't just getting pieces of paper: The bats are made of PVC, making them compatible for both indoor and outdoor use.

You get five different types of bats, each of which have bendable wings. These will add an additional level of dimension that will no doubt enhance the overall look of the swarm in your home. There is an adhesive on the back on the bats, so just stick them on the walls like stickers. Regularly $9, these Halloween decorations are on sale for $7 at Amazon.

The Ludilo Halloween bats have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These Halloween bats were easy to put up and have added so much to our Halloween decor. We had fun putting them all around the house so it looked like bats were trying to escape each doorway. Highly recommended for a quick and easy, budget friendly Halloween decoration."

GKkakuto Halloween cobweb fireplace scarf

Skip the disposable white cobweb this year and instead opt for this elegant (and reusable) cobweb mantle scarf for your home. This decoration will add some extra drama to your living room decorations and bring more life to your Halloween mantle display.

The intricate design is something to admire, and it's so defined that you can see the details of the cobweb from afar. Drape this over your handle and top it with pumpkins, skulls, spooky dripping candles and more.

The GKkakuto Halloween cobweb fireplace scarf has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I took a chance on this item and was expecting something that I could use perhaps for one or two seasons. I was blown away by the quality of what I received. It is thick and really well made! This is a piece that is going to last for years. The detail on it is amazing and it was exactly what my mantle needed to anchor all of my Halloween decor. I highly recommend this product."

The Wine Savant skull makeup brush holder

Halloween isn't complete without skeletons (and lots of them). To level up your Halloween home decor game this year, consider forgoing the traditional, stationary skeleton and instead opt for something that is both fun to look at and functional. We think this skeleton head, which doubles as storage, fits that bill.

The skull makeup brush holder features beautiful floral details throughout, which is similar to what you'd see on Dia De Los Muertos skulls. You can put makeup brushes in here, or pens, candy and more. If your style leans more toward goth, you'll probably end up using this year-round.

There are five colors available, including black, a baby blue, pink, white and a striking iridescent. Find it at Amazon for $24 after coupon.