Best electric toothbrushes in 2023

By Jennifer Martin

/ Essentials

Caring for your teeth directly impacts your oral health, and even your overall health. You can better reduce plaque and gingivitis by using an electric toothbrush.

If you've always used a manual toothbrush, which electric toothbrush should you pick when you make the switch? CBS Essentials can help you make the right choice for your budget and dental needs with this handy list. These are the best electric toothbrushes of 2023.

Top products in this article:

Oral-B iO series 9 toothbrush, $246 (down from $330)

$246 at Amazon

Better and Better bamboo sonic toothbrush, $70 ($56 with subscribe and save)

$70 at Better & Better

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart rechargeable toothbrush, $190 (down from $220)

$190 at Best Buy

How to choose the best electric toothbrush

The factors to consider when picking out an electric toothbrush vary from person to person. Do you want a smart toothbrush that tells you how long to brush and detects how clean your teeth are? Do you travel frequently? Do you have children? Are you interested in choosing eco-friendly products? No matter what you're looking for in an electric toothbrush, we can help you choose the top electric toothbrushes for you in 2023. 

Whether you prefer battery-powered or rechargeable, we found the best-rated electric toothbrushes for you to get a fresh start on your dental care in 2023. With choices from top brands like Philips, Oral-B, and Waterpik, there's an electric toothbrush for everyone. Get one for yourself, your partner and your family. Let's make your dentist proud.

Our high-end electric toothbrush pick: Oral-B iO series 9 toothbrush  

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, Black Onyx
Amazon/Oral-B

The Oral-B iO series (pictured here in the sleek onyx color) rechargeable toothbrush offers a deep clean from powerful (yet gentle) micro vibrations emitted from its bristles. Not only that, the AI recognition gives you 3D teeth tracking via an app that you download, so that you get a truly professional clean every time you brush your teeth. A smart pressure sensor stops you from brushing too hard, making it gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. The Oral-B iO series 9 offers a personalized teeth brushing experience with seven different smart modes.

According to one reviewer, "I had never used an electric toothbrush before this and since using it my world has been changed. My girlfriend has her own electric brush of a different brand and refuses to use anything but mine (different head) because of how great it is. The Bluetooth tracks how much tooth coverage you have done and is a great in-time visual. Cheesy to say, but I actually enjoy brushing my teeth now."

Oral-B iO series 9 toothbrush, $246 (down from $330)

$246 at Amazon

Other high-end toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7700 rechargeable electric toothbrush, $160 after $10 off coupon

$160 at Amazon

Curaprox Black is White hydrosonic electric toothbrush, $148

$148 at Amazon

Ionpa ionic power electric toothbrush, $109

$109 at Amazon

Our affordable rechargeable electric toothbrush pick: Philips One Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Sage, HY1200/08
Amazon/Philips

You can get a great clean without spending over $100 on a high-end smart toothbrush. If you need more affordable options but still want the experience of a quality rechargeable electric toothbrush, there are plenty of options. The Philips One Sonicare is a colorful, aesthetically pleasing toothbrush that's a big step up from a manual toothbrush. It comes with a two-minute timer and has micro-vibrations that will make your teeth squeaky clean. If you're making the switch from a manual toothbrush to an electric one, the Philips One Sonicare is a good place to start -- and you won't go broke testing it out.

Writes one reviewer: "This toothbrush was recommended to me by my dentist as a cheaper alternative to most electronic toothbrushes. Like most electric toothbrushes, it has a timer that goes off every 30 seconds for two minutes (four intervals to brush each quadrant). I haven't had to charge it once yet, and I've had mine for about four months already. I also like how the head of the brush is fairly small and allows me to brush tricky spots. No complaints from me!"

Philips One Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush, $26 (down from $40)

$26 at Amazon

Other affordable rechargeable toothbrushes

Rite-Aid Infinity rechargeable toothbrush, $28

$28 at Rite-Aid

Oral-B Vitality FlossAction electric rechargeable toothbrush, $20

$20 at Walmart

Fairywill rechargeable power toothbrush, $14 (down from $70)

$14 at Walmart

Our eco-friendly electric toothbrush pick: Better and Better bamboo sonic toothbrush

Bamboo Sonic Toothbrush
Better & Better

One of the complaints against electric toothbrushes is that they aren't as sustainable or eco-friendly as manual toothbrushes, which can be made entirely from biodegradable products. But there are still eco-friendly electric toothbrushes, and the bamboo sonic toothbrush from Better and Better is vegan, cruelty-free, and uses less plastic and waste than other brands of electric toothbrushes.

"Stellar product. It's clean and beautiful. Good combo with the Better and Better Energy toothpaste," wrote a reviewer. 

Better and Better bamboo sonic toothbrush, $70 ($56 with subscribe and save)

$70 at Better & Better

Other eco-friendly electric toothbrushes

Foreo Issa 3 silicone sonic toothbrush, $189

$189 at Forea

M.A.K. electric bamboo sonic toothbrush, $56

$56 at Amazon

Quip half-metal electric toothbrush, $32 (down from $40)

$32 at Amazon

Our electric toothbrush dental cleaning duo pick: Waterpik Complete Care sonic electric toothbrush with water flosser

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser, CC-01 White, 11 Piece Set
Amazon/Waterpik

Of course, you know it's not enough to just brush your teeth, even with an electric toothbrush. You have to floss too, and that still has to be done manually, right? Not at all. Waterpik, known for their water flossers, is now creating sonic electric toothbrushes too -- and they're selling them together in a Complete Care package to ensure your teeth are the cleanest they can possibly be.

A reviewer wrote: "Works like a champ. Cleanest my teeth have ever been for sure. Better than flossing and offers ten intensity gradients from super gentle to potentially painful. Toothbrush is almost exactly like the Phillips Sonicare I'm used to, plus whitening and massage settings with different stroke/speed combos."

Waterpik Complete Care sonic electric toothbrush with water flosser, $120 (down from $130)

$120 at Amazon

Other dental cleaning duos

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 2-in-1 flossing toothbrush combo, $160

$160 at Walmart

Denfinity electric toothbrush with water flosser combo, $96

$96 at Amazon

AquaSonic Home Dental Center Pro power toothbrush and water flosser, $80 (down from $110)

$80 at Amazon

Our kids' electric toothbrush pick: Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer, Rechargeable Toothbrush with (2) Brush Heads, Sparkle & Shine
Amazon/Oral-B

Kids struggle to clean their teeth as efficiently as adults do, but an electric toothbrush designed for children can help them get better at it as they work toward having fewer cavities, or even no cavities. Oral-B says their toothbrush will make your little one's teeth sparkle and shine by removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It also has a two-minute timer to let them know how long they should brush their teeth for, as well as a visible pressure sensor for when they are brushing too hard.

"My kiddo absolutely loves brushing with this. The timer function is great -- I love the way it gives a little signal at 30 seconds, one minute, one minute and 30 seconds, and two minutes so my child is learning to give each quadrant a full 30 seconds," wrote one reviewer. "He likes the the tech aspect of it, and the pressure and speed are just right. Really a well thought out product for kids."

Oral-B kids electric toothbrush, $49

$49 at Amazon

Other electric toothbrushes for kids

Burstkids electric rechargeable toothbrush, $40

$40 at Amazon

Philips Sonicare for kids rechargeable electric toothbrush, $30 (down from $50)

$30 at Walmart

Brusheez kids electric toothbrush set with sand timer and rinse cup, $18 after $2 off coupon

$18 at Amazon

Our smart electric toothbrush pick: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige power toothbrush with SenseIQ

Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ, Champagne, HX9990/11
Amazon

There's something about a smart toothbrush that has AI smart technology -- it really takes your brushing to the next level. The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige actually detects your brushing style and adapts to give you the right amount of pressure at the right time. You'll also get personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app, and the BrushSync feature will remind you when it's time to replace your brush head. It really does it all. If you want a smart brush, this one is worth the money.

Here's what one reviewer had to say: "After a month with this product, the app (and frankly the investment given the cost, albeit justified) keeps me motivated and on-target as I strive for better dental hygiene statistics through its AI-driven feedback, but much more importantly, I finally understand why some people love brushing their teeth. I actually feel clean after using this. It is easy to use, very intuitive yet very effective. My mouth has zero debris or residue left over and I'm left with fresh breath and an airy, refreshing sense of cleanliness. I had never been able to achieve this through my previous electric toothbrushes."

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige power toothbrush with SenseIQ, $300

$300 at Amazon

Other smart electric toothbrushes

Oral-B Genius X limited rechargeable toothbrush, $134 (down from $179)

$134 at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 6000 Smart Series electric toothbrush, $119

$119 at Amazon

Over the Sea sonic Bluetooth rechargeable electric toothbrush, $50

$50 at Amazon

Our plaque control electric toothbrush pick: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrush

PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black - Plaque Control with Pressure Sensor, Up to 2 Weeks Operating Time, Broage Random Color Electric Toothbrush
Amazon/Philips

If you have ongoing dental issues, you know how exhausting it can be to keep your plaque under control. The good news is that plaque and tartar control are a lot easier to do with an electric toothbrush. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean electric toothbrush is designed to remove seven times more plaque than the average toothbrush, and is currently on sale.

"My son told me about this toothbrush so I ordered one. When I first tried it, it felt very 'aggressive.' I was afraid it would jar out my dental work. I quickly got used to the sensation and now I love it," declared a reviewer. "My teeth are whiter and it is even removing some staining I had in the backs of my teeth. I don't see any plaque at all after using this brush. I highly recommend it."

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrush, $79 (down from $120) 

$79 at Amazon

Other plaque control electric toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite rechargeable electric toothbrush, $226

$226 at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Pro ultra-whitening toothbrush with UV sanitizing base $70 (down from $90)

$70 at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2 series plaque control electric rechargeable toothbrush, $50

$50 at Best Buy

Our travel toothbrush pick: Quip smart electric toothbrush

quip Smart Electric Toothbrush, Built-In Timer + Travel Case, All Black
Walmart/Quip

You can get a smart toothbrush that's simple, sleek, perfect for travel, and more affordable than the average smart toothbrush. The answer: Quip's battery-powered smart toothbrush. It's Bluetooth-connected, and monitors your oral health habits. You can even get rewards like free refills and discounts. Of course, it also comes with a travel case for added comfort and ease.

One reviewer, calling it the "BMW of toothbrushes," wrote "I love my Quip! I take it everywhere with me and it has this awesome app from the Bluetooth from your phone that keeps tracks of your brushing habits."

Quip smart electric toothbrush, $60

$60 at Walmart

Other travel electric toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bundle with Smoocu case, $174

$174 at Amazon

Evowera adaptive electric toothbrush with travel case, $170 (down from $180)

$170 at Amazon

Anycover sonic electric toothbrush with automatic cleaning portable travel case, $37 (and a 5% off coupon)

$37 at Amazon

Our luxury electric toothbrush pick: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart rechargeable toothbrush

Philips Sonicare - DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Toothbrush - Rose Gold
Best Buy/Philips

If you don't just want a regular smart electric toothbrush, but a a toothbrush that doubles as a luxury item, we've got the toothbrush for you: the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart toothbrush, which comes with four different settings to choose from. It's rechargeable -- in fact, the pictured glass is a charging glass, which will look beautiful on your bathroom counter. It also comes with three brush heads and a travel case, so you have everything you need to keep your teeth sparkling like diamonds.

"My teeth have never been better! Love the app integration, easy to use, totally worth it! Wireless charging works great. I am terrible at tooth care, but this just upped my game!" wrote one reviewer.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart rechargeable toothbrush, $190 (down from $220)

$190 at Best Buy

Other luxury electric toothbrushes

Apa Clean sonic toothbrush, $250

$250 at Amazon

Mode electric toothbrush, $165 (or $150 with subscription)

$165 at Mode

Symplbrush electric toothbrush, $149

$149 at Symplbrush

Our dentist-inspired electric toothbrush pick: Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction electric toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, Black and White, 2 Count
Amazon/Oral-B

The electric toothbrushes throughout this entire list will make your teeth feel cleaner than ever, like you just stepped out of a dentist's office. But the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction toothbrush was the first electric toothbrush ever approved by the American Dental Association, and the crossaction bristles remove 300% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. You'll like it so much you'll want to get one for your partner or friend -- so snag this two-pack deal.

"This thing is like going to the dentist for a cleaning everyday," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "Amazing for cleaning and whitening! Battery life is good, can go a week or so between charging and keeps its same vigor/power. I've tried a few of the low to mid-price electric brushes and this one is a keeper!"

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction electric toothbrush, $75

$75 at Amazon

Other dentist-inspired electric toothbrushes

Emmi-dent silent, vibration-free electric toothbrush with ultrasound technology, $240

$240 at Emmi-dent

Rotadent Procare electric toothbrush, $111 (down from $180)

$111 at Amazon

Triple Bristle original sonic toothbrush, $64

$64 at Amazon

Our budget smart electric toothbrush pick: Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush

hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit, Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Case, Blue
Walmart/Colgate

Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes, and it's all battery-powered to boot. (They also offer a corded electric version.)

"I am impressed with this toothbrush. If you are deciding on whether it would be a great purchase -- yes, it's worth it. The app is a plus too because it guides you on how and where to brush and you earn points towards buying your refills for it. I love it!" a reviewer wrote.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush, $18 (down from $40)

$18 at Walmart

Other budget smart electric toothbrushes

Oclean Z1 sonic electric toothbrush, $40

$40 at Oclean

Gleem mint electric toothbrush, $23

$23 at Kroger

Quip plastic smart electric toothbrush, $23

$23 at Best Buy

First published on January 6, 2023 / 1:00 PM

