Best electric dryers and drying racks in 2023

It's a great time to invest in an eco-friendly dryer and drying rack. As we slide into spring and summer, you're likely going to be using your dryer to handle big loads of swimwear and heavy beach towels. It's time to invest in a dryer and a drying rack that's better for the environment and better for your clothing.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best spring cleaning deals on laundry appliances from your favorite brands, including Samsung, LG, Bosch, Maytag and many more. These dryers are known for having the latest smart features and functions. The CBS Essentials team has also found a bunch of eco- and wallet-friendly drying racks that you can buy right now. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

The best dryers in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria and over 95% of pollen, plus it kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This extra-large capacity dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $550 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This 4.5-star-rated, extra-large capacity Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $900 (regularly $1,125)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $849 (regularly $1,150)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless, condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,300 (regularly $1,600)

The best drying racks in 2023

Adding more eco-friendly practices to your laundry routine? Perhaps you just need somewhere to safely dry heavy or delicate items. Whatever you're looking for, we've found top-rated drying racks that keep laundry flat and prevent shrinking, snags and tears.

Songmics clothes drying rack

Songmics via Amazon

This four-wing drying rack features 33 rails. The top two wings of this drying rack can be adjusted to three heights.This drying rack comes with 27 clips for socks, gloves and more small items.

"If you air dry laundry, you need this in your life!" wrote an Amazon customer who rated this drying rack five stars. "I can dry a king-size fitted sheet on the top racks and an entire load of workout clothes on the bottom racks at the same time. And everything will actually get dry."

Songmics clothes drying rack, $60 (reduced from $80)

Amazon Basics foldable laundry rack

Amazon Basics

This 4.7-star-rated Amazon Basics foldable laundry rack is an excellent tool for drying delicates, jeans, sweaters and more. It can support up to 32 pounds. Its accordion design makes it easy to fold and store in a closet or under a bed.

Amazon Basics foldable laundry rack, $38

Brabantia Lift-O-Matic outdoor drying rack

Brabantia via Amazon

If you have the outdoor space for it, why not invest in an outdoor drying rack? This massive drying rack features 196 feet of washing line. It can hold up to four machine loads of laundry at once.

Brabantia plants a tree for every drying rack sold.

Brabantia Lift-O-Matic outdoor drying rack, $119 (regularly $183)

Home Solution foldable garment and clothes drying rack

Home Solution via Amazon

This foldable garment and clothes drying rack can hold up to 65 pounds of laundry.

"I have a washer/dryer and don't want to wait all day to dry my clothes. This works well and I can wash three loads and hang dry. It's easy to put away, and takes very little space," wrote an Amazon customer of this 4.5-star-rated drying rack.

Home Solution foldable garment and clothes drying rack, $56 (regularly $70)

