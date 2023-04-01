CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Williams Sonoma

It's almost Easter -- the big day is on April 9. If you've run out of time to get creative with Easter basket stuffers, don't worry. There are pre-made Easter baskets available to order online that are just as special, if not more.

Below, the best Easter gift baskets that take the work out of the holiday. These Easter baskets from Williams Sonoma, Dylan's Candy Bar, Lindt and more contain all kinds of gifts, from candy to stuffed animals. Find an Easter gift basket for your budget and recipient here. There are baskets for children and adults alike, and many are already even on sale now.

Best Easter gift baskets

These Easter baskets are already filled and ready to go for April 9.

Williams Sonoma x Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit small filled Easter basket

Williams Sonoma

This precious Peter Rabbit-themed Easter basket contains sweet sanded eggs, marshmallow twists, citrus jelly beans, a carrot cookie, a foiled sandwich cookie, taffy and a plush Peter Rabbit. You can even personalize its basket liner with a name or monogram for an additional cost.

Williams Sonoma x Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit small filled Easter basket, $95 (reduced from $120)

Lindt large Easter gift basket

Lindt

Have a chocolate fan on your hands? Then you can't go wrong with this chocolate gift basket from Lindt. It contains a gold bunny, a little chick, a five-pack of mini chicks, a five-pack of mini lambs, a hen, a mini eggs pouch, mini chocolate pralines and a gourmet truffles gift box.

Lindt large Easter gift basket, $49 (reduced from $66)

Williams Sonoma Jacques Torres celebration Easter basket

Williams Sonoma

Speaking of chocolate lovers, this Easter basket contains confections from chocolatier and James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Jacques Torres. It includes sitting bunnies, a milk chocolate Easter bar, a dark chocolate Easter bar, foiled Easter eggs, caramel robin's eggs, dark chocolate hens, sprinkled Peeps and dark chocolate-covered bunny Peeps.

Williams Sonoma Jacques Torres celebration Easter basket, $72

Dylan's Candy Bar Chocolate the Bunny's Easter basket

Dylan's Candy Bar

Gift your lover of animals this Easter basket. A portion of its sales are donated to animals in need through the charitable organization Dylan's Candy BarN. This Easter basket contains a Chocolate the Bunny stuffed animal, Ear-resistible gummy kebob, Whirly Pop, Dylan's Candy Bar milk chocolate ball mix bag, Dylan's Candy Bar jelly bean mix bag, Peeps yellow marshmallow bunnies, Peeps blue marshmallow bunnies, a Super Sour grab and go pouch and an Over The Rainbow grab and go pouch.

Dylan's Candy Bar Chocolate the Bunny's Easter basket, $125

Williams Sonoma x Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Garden filled Easter bucket

Williams Sonoma

This sweet Peter Rabbit cotton canvas Easter bucket is filled with a foiled chocolate bunny, confetti popcorn, citrus jelly beans, foiled sandwich cookies, Easter malt balls, twist-wrapped caramels and a chick lollipop.

Williams Sonoma x Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Garden filled Easter bucket, $60 (reduced from $80)

GourmetGiftBaskets.com classic gourmet Easter basket

This Easter basket contains a stuffed bunny, plus a milk chocolate rabbit, Peeps bunnies, cinnamon and brown sugar kettlecorn, M&Ms and Peeps fruit and marshmallow jelly beans.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com classic gourmet Easter basket, $65

Olive and Cocoa floppy bunny tote and treats

Olive and Cocoa

This adorable bunny tote is filled with sprinkled popcorn, jelly beans, Jordan almonds, sour gummy worms, gummy puffs, three twirled lollipops, green Aussie licorice and drizzled white chocolate pretzels. It's on sale now.

Olive and Cocoa floppy bunny tote and treats, $88 (reduced from $98)

Best customizable Easter baskets

Would you rather fill an Easter basket yourself after all? Then check out these customizable Easter baskets that you can have a name or initials monogrammed onto.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $94

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow

Maisonette

Accessorize a basket you already own with a personalized bow. This pink one has a sweet hand embroidery. Add the letter of your choice.

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow, $60

Winn and William block name basket bow

Maisonette

Or go for a full name on your bow. Get the name of your choosing hand-embroidered on this white and pale blue Winn and William bow.

Winn and William block name basket bow, $56

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket

Wayfair

Choose from three colors in this custom fabric Easter basket with bunnies from Wayfair. It has a cotton handle and contrasting bottom.

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket, $27

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How sweet are these Easter basket liner bunnies with floppy ears? Buy just the liner or the liner with a seagrass basket. Choose from three liner colors and two sizes (small and large). The large baskets are currently sold out, but the liners and small baskets are still available.

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner (small), $57 (reduced from $70)

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket

Personalization Mall

Choose from multiple font colors and styles for this affordable, personalized, cotton Easter basket. It has cute bunny ears tied together to make a handle.

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket, $15 (reduced from $25)

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How about gingham? Choose from five liner colors and two sizes (small and large) in this basket. Buy just the liner or choose from three basket colors to go with it.

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner, $78 (reduced from $84)

