The best early Amazon October Prime Day 2024 deals you can shop today

Amazon

Mark the dates, clear your schedule and prepare your spending budget, because Amazon has officially announced that its October Prime Big Deal Days sale event will be held on October 8 and October 9. To experience the most savings during this epic two-day extravaganza, be sure that you're an active Amazon Prime member ($139 per year). Leading up to this much-anticipated sale, Amazon has already begun slashing prices on all sorts of popular items.

12 pre-Prime Big Deal Days discounts available right now

There's no need wait for the October Prime Big Deal Days event to kick off, because right now, there are all sorts of great deals to be found shopping on Amazon. Our team of expert deal seekers has curated this pre-sale roundup of awesome money-saving offers.

Amazon 50" Fire 4K 4-Series TV: $300 (33% off)

Amazon

If you need a TV for a guest room, child's bedroom or other smaller space, check out this 50-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series smart TV that's now on sale for 33% off. This sale brings the TV's price down to just $300.

This TV comes with an Alexa voice remote and runs using the popular Amazon FireTV OS. This means it's ready to stream content from all of the popular services you subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video, which comes free with your Amazon Prime membership.

This is a 4K resolution TV that supports HDR10 and HGL, plus Dolby Digital Plus for sound. And since the Amazon Alexa digital assistant is integrated into this TV, you can use the voice remote to control the TV and any other compatible smart gear that's installed in your home. On the back of the TV, there are four HDMI ports, so it's easy to connect your cable box, a sound bar, video game console or other gear.

Based on more than 38,700 reviews on Amazon, this TV has earned a 4.5-star rating out of five, so you know people love it.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 (24% off)

Amazon

Apple continues to add new functionality to its highest-end wireless earbuds. In fact, the FDA recently approved that the AirPods Pro 2 will soon have the functionality to serve as over-the-counter hearing aids.

However, if your hearing isn't impaired, the AirPods Pro 2 offer powerful features that make listening to any type of audio an absolute pleasure. And they work extremely well during hands-free calls, too.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a slew of other features. Plus, they're IP54-rated for sweat, dust and water resistance.

These AirPods come with a wireless charging case. They make the perfect audio companions to an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac. And right now, these bestselling wireless earbuds are 24% off, so you can purchase them for just $190.

For help deciding which Apple AirPods model is best for you, be sure to check out our newly updated 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

Vizio 40" Full HD TV: $148 (13% off)



Amazon

Here's an entry-level, 40-inch, LED smart TV that offers 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with virtually all of the popular video streaming services you subscribe to, including Amazon Video Prime which comes free with your Amazon Prime membership.

For a limited time leading up to the big Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon has reduced the price of this Vizio TV to a mere $148 -- that's 13% off it's usual price.

This TV offers full array LED backlighting that's fine-tuned at a granular level with what Vizio calls Active Pixel Tuning. This technology helps to ensure a clear and detailed picture quality at a very affordable price.

One notable feature is that if you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, you can pair them with this TV to enjoy a private listening experience. The TV also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, so you can stream content directly from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $105 (30% off)

Amazon

On its own, the Amazon Echo Show 8 home hub can serve as an interactive smart speaker that gives you easy access to the Alexa digital assistant. The device can also be used to stream video content from the internet and participate in video calls. Plus, if you have Alexa-compatible smart home gear, you can control it using voice commands via the Echo Show 8.

Released in 2023, this edition of the Amazon Echo Show offers an 8-inch touchscreen display. And its built in speakers support spatial audio, so when you stream music, it can fill a room with robust and life-like sound. One notable feature is that the Echo Show can share data with your smartphone, so you can use it to check your schedule or display your favorite photos in an animated slideshow format.

Based on more than 9,500 reviews on Amazon, this edition of the Echo Show 8 has earned a 4.5-star out of five rating. Right now, it's on sale for 30% off, so you can purchase it for just $105. And if you have an older Amazon smart speaker or home hub to trade in, Amazon will give you an extra 20% off the purchase of this device -- just click on the "Save 20% with Trade-In" button located on the home hub's product page.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: $388 (17% off)

Amazon

Enjoy a cleaner home when you use this Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner to suck up unwanted dirt and dust. It works on all floor types and is battery powered, so you can maneuver it around easily, without having to drag a long extension cord behind you. And because this vacuum weighs just 5.6 pounds, it's easy to carry around.

This bagless vacuum comes with four popular accessories and has an integrated HEPA filter. It's designed to collect pet hair without getting tangled, thanks to Dyson's de-tangling motorbar. With a fully charged battery, the vacuum will run for up to 40 minutes of continuous use.

Thanks to its modular design, the Dyson V8 easily converts into a handheld vacuum, too. It's bin capacity is 0.14 gallons. Head over to Amazon right now to get 17% off this popular vacuum. It's currently on sale for just $388. Based on more than 3,400 reviews on Amazon, it's earned a 4.3-star out of five rating.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo (3554): $300 (32% off)

Amazon

If you have a lot of floors in your home, there's no longer a need to manually vacuum them. The latest robotic vacuums, like this popular iRobot Roomba i3 Evo, can work autonomously and on a preset schedule to keep your home's floors clean and dirt-free.

Using the iRobot smartphone app, you can set a schedule for when and how often you want this robot vacuum to clean each room of your home. Or, using a simple voice command, you can activate it to quickly clean up a newly formed mess. Using smart mapping technology, the robot learns the layout of your home, so it can avoid crashing into furniture or accidentally falling down stairs.

One feature we like is that it automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days, so it basically cleans up after itself by emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that's easy to dispose of. This robot uses iRobot's proprietary three-stage cleaning system that relies on dual multi-surface rubber brushes to agitate and lift dirt.

For a limited time, Amazon has discounted the Roomba i3+ Evo by 32%, which brings its price down to just $300.

Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer: $90 (25% off)

Amazon

As Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event draws closer, we're discovering more and more bestselling products being heavily discounted. Take this Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer. It's currently on sale for 25% off, so you can purchase it for just $90.

Not only has this air fryer earned a 4.8-star out of five rating on Amazon, based on more than 3,300 reviews, it also continues to sell more than 10,000 units per month.

This is a six quart capacity air fryer that offers five fan speeds. It can reach up to 450-degrees Fahrenheit and uses 95% less oil, so the food it prepares is healthier to eat. And the smartphone app associated with this air fryer includes more than 100 easy to follow recipes.

Because this is a 9-in-1 device, it can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, prepare frozen foods, proof, reheat, and keep foods warm. It's the perfect alternative to using a traditional oven, microwave or dehydrator. Plus, the non-stick cooking basket and detachable components make cleaning a breeze, since they're dishwasher safe.

ErGear height-adjustable electric standing desk: $128 (20% off)

Amazon

This is a sleek-looking, 48-by-24 inch electric standing desk that's great for a home office or gaming setup. The desk comes in a variety of color combinations. It features a sturdy, alloy steel base and wood desktop.

You can freely select its standing desk height -- between 28.35 and 46.46 inches -- plus save your favorite three settings and smoothly switch between them.

The desk features powerful lifting performance and reliable long-term operation. It's been tested 50,000 times and is still going strong. Based on more than 5,500 Amazon reviews, this desk has earned a 4.6-star out of five rating.

Right now, you can get this desk for 20% off, so you'll pay just $128. And as an Amazon Prime member, of course you get free shipping. The desk comes with two storage hooks. A drawer and keyboard tray are sold separately

Apple iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64GB): $299 (14% off)

Amazon

As you'd expect, this iPad 10th Generation is slightly more powerful than the 9th Generation version of Apple's entry-level tablet. It's a great option for younger kids, or anyone who wants the power of an iPad, without all of the extra and more advanced tech that's built into the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

You get a 10-inch Liquid Retina display. It's powered using a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. Choose between four casing colors -- silver, blue, pink or yellow. This base model comes with 64GB of storage, but at the time of purchase, you can upgrade it to 256GB. Plus, you can choose between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular model.

This version of the iPad is powered using Apple's A15 Bionic processor. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6. Plus, it comes with a 12MP front and rear-facing camera. The iPad 10th Generation runs the latest version of iOS 18 and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current iPad models. Plus, you can further customize the tablet with optional apps available from the App Store.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed 14% off the price of this popular iPad, so you can purchase it for just $299.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit: $99 (45% off)

Amazon

During both Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Deal Days sale events, Dewalt power tools are always wildly popular, especially when Amazon reduces their prices by 45% or more.

Right now, this bestselling 20 volt cordless drill and driver kit, which includes two rechargeable battery packs and a charger, is on sale for just $99. And Dewalt is also throwing in its iconic tool bag to store and transport your new power tool.

The drill's high speed transmission delivers two speeds -- either 0 to 450 or 1,500 rpm. This allows it to easily help you handle a range of fastening and drilling applications. Users of this drill also love the ergonomic handle that delivers comfort and control.

Based on more than 45,500 reviews on Amazon, the Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit has earned a 4.8-star out of five rating. Plus, Amazon reports it sells more than 20,000 of these drills every month, so you know it's built to get the job done.

Nintendo Switch: $265 (12% off)

Amazon

It's not often that Nintendo's bestselling Switch video game system goes on sale, so now that Amazon is offering it at 12% off, it's the perfect time to snag one. Instead of paying $300, you can get this version of the Nintendo Switch for $265. It includes a 6.2-inch touchscreen LCD display.

What sets the Switch apart is that it offers three game play modes -- TV, tabletop and handheld. It comes with one detachable Joy-Con controller. People of all ages love the Switch because it's home to some of the most iconic games in video game history -- many featuring stars like Mario, Luigi, Link, Princess Zelda, Donkey Kong, all of the Pokemon, and countless others.

The Switch also offers the largest library of family-friendly games, as well as a vast assortment of popular titles that'll keep teens and adults challenged for hours on end. This version of the Switch that's on sale is the all-gray edition.

Keurig K-Mini single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker: $60 (40% off)

Amazon

Enjoy your daily caffeine fix with this bestselling and easy to use Keurig K-Cup coffee maker. Choose between hundreds of K-Cup coffee, tea, hot cocoa and other drink varieties. This version of the coffee maker can brew up individual 6-ounce or 12-ounce servings.

Best of all, it's just five inches wide, so it takes up minimal kitchen counter space. The coffee maker's removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Plus, the auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, which helps to save energy.

At the moment, Amazon is selling this popular Keurig coffee maker for a whopping 40% off, so you'll pay just $60 (instead of its usual $100 price). Amazon sells more than 10,000 of this coffee maker model per month. Based on more than 100,000 user reviews on Amazon, it's earned an impressive 4.5-star rating out of five.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are mega-event sales during which Amazon slashes prices on tens of thousands of popular items. The sale lasts for just two days. Inventory on many products that go on sale is limited, so if you want to get the best deals, shop early to snag the items you want at a deep discount.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The next Amazon Prime Day Big Deals sale takes place on October 8 through October 9, but Amazon has already begun offering some amazing deals on popular products that you can take advantage of today.

Do you need to be a Amazon Prime member to shop the October Prime Day sale?

During the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, many sales will be available to everyone. However, a large number of deep discounts on popular products will only be available to Amazon Prime members. So, if you haven't joined Amazon Prime yet, what are you waiting for?

For just $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you get unlimited, free, two-day (or less) shipping on virtually everything you purchase from Amazon. You also get free access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, the Prime Gaming service, the Prime Reading services, free GrubHub+, extra savings on prescription medications and much more.