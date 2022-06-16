Best drones for photography in 2023: Fly high and capture immersive video

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Drones are great tools for capturing photos and video from dizzying heights. Not only does the content offer a bird's eye view, but the video content is highly immersive and can be shot at a very high-resolution. With the cost of the best drones coming down, and camera tech quality going up, drone photography is no longer just for pros. A mid-level model may run you anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000, but a budget drone (with a decent quality camera) can be had for $200 or less.

Even better: The latest and best drones are easier to pilot than ever. Some even offer anti-collision technology, as well as automatic takeoff and landing. So you focus less on steering and more on capturing remarkable photos and video.

Let's take a look at some of the best drones for photography and videography that are available right now. Based on our own hand-on testing and experience, we're huge fans of the latest DJI drones, including the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, which is one of the first drones of its kind to offer a built-in three-lens camera.

Best drones for photography and videography

Out of the hundreds of drone options available, we've dramatically narrowed the list to offer a selection of powerful, yet easy to fly, drones with impressive camera technology built in.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro: A flagship drone with a triple-camera setup

DJI

Max. Video Resolution: 5.1K 50fps) | Max. Still Image Resolution: 40MP | Max. Flight Time: 43 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 17.4 miles

The new DJI Mavic 3 Pro has a unique three-camera system mounted on a 3-axis gimbal (that tilts, pans and rolls). The cameras can be remotely controlled while the drone is in flight. However, this is no ordinary camera setup. The folks at DJI teamed up with Hasselblad, one of the world's most prestigious camera companies, and the end result is impressive.

You get a 4/3-inch CMOS Hasselblad camera with a 24mm equivalent lens (20MP resolution). This is accompanied by a 1/1.3-inch CMOS medium telephoto camera with a 70mm equivalent lens that has a 3x optical zoom (40MP resolution). The third camera offers a 1/2-inch CMOS telephoto camera with a 166mm equivalent lens and a 28x hybrid zoom (12MP resolution).

For video, this drone can capture visually stunning 5.1K resolution content at up to 50fps, or 4K video at up to 120fps. The cameras offer HLG support and a special Night Shots mode. To store all this gorgeous content, the drone has 1TB of internal storage.

Of course, DJI packed plenty of piloting features into its flagship drone, so you get powerful navigational tools and built-in GPS. The drone itself has a folding design. It can travel at speeds up to almost 69 feet per second and be controlled using the DJI RC-N1 remote control. Everything about this drone, from its design and piloting interface, to the quality of the video and photo content that can be captures is beyond impressive.

And for the ultimate in immersive piloting experiences, you can use the DJI Goggles Integra Motion goggles or the DJI Goggles 2 Motion goggles (each sold separately). If you've dreamed about being able to capture Hollywood quality aerial video or extremely detailed still images, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro can make those dreams a reality at a price that's very reasonable considering the advanced technology that's packed into the drone, its camera system and its remote.

Why we like it: Out of all the drones featured in this roundup, this is the one we most highly recommend for consistent, pro-quality results without the pro-level price tag, which is often three to five times higher.

DJI Air 3: A versatile drone with dual cameras

DJI

Max. Video Resolution: 4K 100fps or 4K 60fps HDR video | Max. Still Image Resolution: 48MP | Max. Flight Time: 46 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 12.5 miles

For considerably less money, this model offers a powerful and versatile dual camera system mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. It uses a wide-angle and 3x medium telephoto camera. From the ground, you're able to pilot the drown and see the content being captured from a DJI RC151 handheld controller that has a built in 1080p 60fps display.

One camera offers a 1/1.3-inch CMOS wide-angle camera with a 24mm equivalent lens, while the second camera features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS 3x medium telephoto camera with a 70mm lens equivalent. These cameras make it easy to capture breathtaking and ultra-smooth landscapes with fantastic detail and color accuracy. The drone is equipped with 8GB of internal storage.

While the drone is in flight, you have access to a variety of pro-level shooting modes and features, including HyperLapse, Slow Motion, Night Mode and more.

Why we like it: For less experienced pilots, this drone offers omnidirectional obstacle sensing and GPS, so the drone is able to avoid potential dangers from all directions and keep from getting lost. In this price range, you'd be hard pressed to find a more capable drown with such an impressive camera setup.

DJI Mini 4 Pro: It avoids obstacles and captures stunning content

DJI

Max. Video Resolution: 4K 60fps | Max. Still Image Resolution: 48MP | Max. Flight Time: 45 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 12.4 miles

The DJI Mini 4 Pro weighs in at a mere 8.78 ounces and offers a folding design. However, packed into this drone is a powerful camera system and a wide range of piloting features, including advanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Maximum flight speed is about 52.4 feet per second.

The built-in camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. It offers a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that's able to capture 4K 60fps HDR video or 4K 100fps standard video utilizing 10-iut D-Log M and HLG that allows the camera to capture brilliant colors and incredible detail. Videography and photography-related features include MasterShots, QuickShots, HyperLapse and Panorama.

To store your recorded content, the drone has 2GB of internal storage, but is can also store content on optional microSD memory cards. Piloting the drone is done using DJI's RC-N2 remote which is included. If you're looking for a compact drone with great performance, we recommend checking out the DJI Mini 4.

Why we like it: The drone itself can be purchased for $759 (including the remote), but the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus bundle ($1,159) includes the drone, DJI RC 2 remote, three Intelligent Flight Battery Plus batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag.

DJI Mini 3 foldable camera drone: An entry-level option that shoots 4K video

Amazon

Max. Video Resolution: 4K 30fps HDR | Max. Still Image Resolution: 48MP | Max. Flight Time: 51 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 15.53 miles (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)

Several configurations of the DJI Mini 3 are available, including one with the DJI RC-N1 remote (with no screen), and one with the DJI RC remote (with a 5.5-inch HD display), which is what we recommend. This is a beginner-friendly, easy-to-fly drone that's able to capture 4K HDR video using a camera that's mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. The camera uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor. You also get 2x digital zoom capabilities when shooting at 4K, 3x digital zoom when shooting at 2.7K, or 4x digital zoom when shooting FHD video.

What's great about the DJI Mini 3 is its compact design. It weighs less than 8.72 ounces, yet is able to embark on flights up to 51 minutes long. To enhance the drown's ease of use, it features GPS and a downward vision system with an infrared sensor on the bottom of the drone. Maximum horizontal travel speed is around 52.5 feet per second.

Why we like it: For beginner pilots who don't want to forego 4K resolution video capture capabilities, the DJI Mini 3 is a perfect option that's easy to fly.

Autel Robotics Evo Lite+: Captures 6K resolution video



Amazon

Max. Video Resolution: 6K @30fps | Max. Still Image Resolution: 20MP | Max. Flight Time: 40 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 14.9 miles

The biggest thing that sets this bright orange drone apart from its similarly priced competition? It can capture up to 6K resolution video at 30fps using a 1-inch CMOS sensor.

The built-in camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal and the drone pilot is able to control certain camera features during a flight, including the aperture. And in low light, the Night Scene mode allows for an ISO as high as 64,000. The camera setup also supports HDR.

Other photography modes include Portrait mode, Follow mode, and Movie mode, plus the camera offers 16x digital zoom capabilities, so capturing those breathtaking cinematic shots is a rather simple process. Another useful feature is the Defog mode that can cut through the haze to capture a more vibrant image when the need arises. Content storage is on SD memory cards.

When it comes to actually flying this foldable drone, the pilot can take advantage of three-way obstacle avoidance. The display on the included remote offers 2.7K resolution, and it can receive content from the drone in real time from up to 7.5 miles away. Flight speed is 11mph in Smooth mode, 22mph in Standard mode, or up to 40.2mph in Ludicrous mode. (We do not recommend amateur drone pilots activate Ludicrous mode.)

Why we like it: The drone comes bundled with everything needed to start flying and capturing photo and video content, including three batteries. As a result, it's under $1,000 price tag makes it a particularly good value.

Ruko F11 GIM2: A versatile drone with a 4K camera

Amazon

Max. Video Resolution: 4K @30 fps | Max. Still Image Resolution: 4K | Max. Flight Time: 64 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 1.86 miles

The Ruko F11 is a good starter drone, mainly because of its low price, but it does have a few flight, photography and videography limitations compared with more expensive models. For example, the camera is mounted on a 2-axis (not 3-axis) gimbal. It's flight range is also limited to about 9,800 feet (1.86 miles).

On the plus side, this drown's camera can capture 4K video at 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution and it offers 5x digital zoom capabilities. Videography modes include Point of Interest, GPS Follow Me, Circle Fly, Gesture Shoot and Waypoint Flight. Recorded content gets stored on TF memory cards (not included).

From a piloting standpoint, the drown offers integrated GPS with an auto return feature. Keep in mind, this drone does not offer obstacle avoidance. The included remote control must be used with a smartphone connected.

Why we like it: Activating the Beginner mode makes the drown much easier to fly.

Exo Blackhawk 3 Pro: Capture 4K video and 48MP stills with ease



Exo

Max. Video Resolution: 4K @ 30fps HDR | Max. Still Image Resolution: 48MP | Max. Flight Time: 53 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 14 miles

The Exo Blackhawk 3 Pro is a versatile, mid-priced drone for consumers that's able to capture 4K video (3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution) at 30fps, along with still images at 48MP using a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. ISO range is between 100 and 6,400.

The camera offers 6x optical/digital zoom capabilities (when shooting at 1080p resolution) and supports HDR. For shooting modes, you get a Follow Me, Circle Me, Fly-to-Sky, Dronie, Comet, 360 Shooting, Auto Drifting and Panorama options.

This quadcopter drone flies at three speeds, including a maximum speeds of 52.5 feet per second, although in Movie mode, it travels at just 3.3 feet per second. You also get integrated GPSf or easy navigation.

Why we like it: In addition to being 100% FAA compliant (like the other drones in this roundup), Exo ensures that your content and flight data remains encrypted and stored on U.S.-based severs.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV drone: A great option for kids

Amazon

Max. Video Resolution: 1080p | Max. Still Image Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels | Max. Flight Time: 20 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 330 feet

Priced under $75, the Holy Stone HS440 foldable drone is ideal for younger pilots. It utilizes automatic stabilization and has auto-take off and landing capabilities which make it easy to fly. Video resolution, however, is limited to 1080p and maximum flight time is only about 20 minutes.

The camera is able to tilt 90-degrees. When not in use, everything folds up and fits in a handy carrying case. The drone itself weighs a mere 5.9 ounces. The included remote requires a smartphone to be connected to it.

Why we like it: While in flight, the drone offers a Gesture Control mode, Flight Point mode and Circle Fly mode.

HoverAir X1 Self-Flying Camera: It fits in the palm of a hand

Amazon

Max. Video Resolution: 2.7K @ 30fps HDR | Max. Still Image Resolution: N/A | Max. Flight Time: 11 minutes | Max. Flight Distance: 98 feet

This adorable little drone actually fits in a hand and weighs just 4.41 ounces. When in flight, it offers a handy Follow Me mode, so it's ideal for capturing selfies from an aerial point of view. It can also be operated hands-free, so you can capture video or photos of yourself engaged in various outdoor activities.

While in flight, the drone can follow pre-determined patterns, so it can hover, zoom out, follow, orbit or offer a bird's eye POV of whatever you're doing. The camera uses triple stabilization to help ensure it captures smooth video.

You get 32GB of internal storage for your recorded content, so there's no need to mess with memory cards. Maximum flight speed is about 20mph (depending on winds). Flight time is only 11 minutes and flight distance is just 98 feet, but the drone provides an easy way to capture your activities from unique points of view.

Why we like it: The HoverAir X1 is extremely easy to fly and offers intelligent tracking.

Can drones be flown anywhere?

Nope. There are some rather strict rules about where drones can be flown. In fact, the Federal Aviation Administration requires you to register drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds (or 250 grams). Plus, all recreational drone users, even weekend hobbyists and beginners, are required to take and pass the the Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST), before flying their craft.

To learn more about drone requirements, check out this handy tool on the FAA site. The website asks you questions and then shows you what rules or guidelines apply to you. Also, be sure to visit the FAA's main drone page for more useful information.

The bottom line: Don't take to the air without first getting up to speed on your responsibilities -- and FAA requirements and regulations.

