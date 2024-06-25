There's a huge sale on Dewalt tools happening ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many of Dewalt's most popular power tools are on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is officially taking place on July 16 and July 17, 2024. If you're looking for some new tools to add to your toolkit or plan to take on some DIY projects now that the weather is warming up, this is the sale for you.

Amazon is currently offering big discounts on top-rated and bestselling Dewalt tools, including oscillating tools, ratchets, drill bits and tool kit bundles perfect for mastering just about any task. Shop the full sale at Amazon by clicking the button below, or keep reading to check out some highlights from this limited-time tool sale.

The top Dewalt tool deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2024

Inventory is limited and the deals are big, so shop these pre-Prime Day deals now before these reviewer-loved Dewalt tools are gone.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: $139 (42% off)

Amazon

Head over to Amazon ahead of Prime Day and grab this cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo for just $139. That's a savings of 42% off the bundle's usual price of $239.

In addition to these two, top-rated and versatile tools, you get two rechargeable battery packs, a battery charger and a durable yellow and black Dewalt carry bag. The cordless drill features a two-speed transmission (0 to 450 RPM and 0 to 1,500 RPM). Both tools utilize an ergonomic handle and a compact design, so they'll fit into tight areas.

Both tools also have LED lighting built in, so you get better visibility in your work area with minimal shadows.

Dewalt 54-watt LED work light: $27 (save 10% with coupon)

Amazon

People love the Dewalt power tools because they're well made, versatile and all work with the same 20V rechargeable battery packs. Now, you can brighten up any workspace with this cordless, 54-watt LED work light that connects to one of Dewalt's battery packs. (This light does not come with a battery pack.)

The light features a 150-degree pivoting head and 270-degree pivoting base for convenient adjustment. It also offers two brightness levels.

For a limited time, you can get this work light accessory for just $27 when you use the instant 20% off coupon offered by Amazon.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill: $99 (save 45%)

Amazon

Here's a chance to snag a powerful and bestselling handheld drill from Dewalt for 45% off its usual price. During Amazon's pre-summer sale, you can buy this drill for just $99.

This popular drill comes with one rechargeable battery pack and a charger, along with a handy contractor bag to carry all of its components. The drill has a maximum rotation speed of 1,500 RPM. It also features 16 clutch positions and delivers 300 unit watts of power out, which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications.

The Dewalt 20V Max also provides a 0.5-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that offers a tight bit gripping strength, along with an ergonomic handle for superior comfort and control. What's also super convenient is that the removable battery that comes with the drill also works with many of Dewalt's other handheld power tools.

Dewalt Max XR brushless cordless router: $155 (save 35%)



Amazon

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this powerful and versatile Dewalt Max XR cordless router brushless tool for almost half price. It's regularly $239, but right now, you can get it for just $155 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

You'll love this device because it offers dual LED lights to illuminate your work surface. You also get a handy adjustable ring that allows for quick height adjustments.

It's able to achieve a speed between 16,000 and 25,500 rpms, but when you shut it down, its electric motor and brake system bring the tool to a halt quickly and safely. You can use the speed dial to match the speed of the router to the job at hand.

The required rechargeable battery ($62) is sold separately, but if you have Dewalt tools at home, you may already have the required battery on hand. A router edge guide ($40) is also sold separately.

Dewalt 20V portable tire inflator: $105 (save 30%)

Amazon

This 20-volt portable tire inflator has an automatic shut-off feature and integrated LED light. Right now, you can get this popular Dewalt tool for just $105 at Amazon, reduced from $149.

This durable air compressor tire inflator comes with a high-pressure inflation mode as well as a deflation mode. It can be powered using an AC power cable or a rechargeable battery that's included. It can also be plugged directly into a vehicle's auxiliary 12V DC power port.

We like the design of this tire inflator because it includes onboard storage for all of its accessories and related parts. You also get heavy-duty rubber feet on the bottom of the unit so it stays in place when being used. The built-in ergonomic handle makes the 2.9-pound unit easy to carry around. Because the entire unit measures 10.5 x 7.7 x 2.2 inches, it takes up little space in the trunk of your vehicle or workshop.

Dewalt titanium nitride coated 21-piece pilot-point drill bit set: $26 (save 13%)



Amazon

Dewalt's drill bits are up to five times more durable than conventional two-piece bits. The patented web taper helps increase the strength of each bit. The proprietary Pilot point tip delivers speed and clear, burr-free holes.

The storage case offers a clear lid so you can easily see the contents, while the clip latch keeps your bits securely in place when not in use.

These bits are ideal for metal, wood or plastic.

This 21-piece Dewalt drill bit set is on sale for $26 (reduced from $30) -- that's a savings of 13%.

Dewalt 20V Max 7-1/4-inch circular saw with brake: $193 (save 23%)



Amazon

This battery-powered, cordless Dewalt saw, which measures 11 x 8 x 10 inches, earns 4.7 stars on Amazon based on more than 4,800 reviews from buyers who laud the saw's power and precision cutting.

The brushless motor provides 550 rpm, maintaining speed under load. This circular saw provides 330 crosscuts in 2/x (pine) and the 7 1/4-inch blade provides 2 9/16-inch cutting capacity at 90 degrees.

This easy-to-use Dewalt saw has a bevel capacity of up to 57 degrees for increased versatility.

It's on sale right now at Amazon for $193 (reduced from $249). Don't wait to save 8% on this popular circular saw, because inventory is limited and this deal won't last.

Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: $139 (save 42%)



Amazon

This lightweight Dewalt power tool combo kit includes one 20-volt Max lithium impact driver and one 20-volt Max Lithium drill driver, two 20-volt lithium-ion 1.3AH battery packs, one 20-volt maximum charger and a contractor bag.

Constructed with a compact and lightweight design that can easily navigate small spaces, the tools within this set feature one-handed bit loading, 300-UWO of power and an LED light that offers visibility without shadows.

You can purchase this versatile and durable Dewalt combo kit at Amazon for $139 (reduced from $239). It's rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers -- based on more than 49,000 reviews.

Dewalt 20V Max XR compact reciprocating saw: $157 (save 28%)

Amazon

This lightweight reciprocating saw (that weighs a mere five pounds) has a keyless, four-position blade clamp for quick and easy blade changes and cutting versatility.

This Dewalt saw features a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and a variable-speed trigger that delivers up to 2,900 SPM. The saw also features an LED light to illuminate dark work areas.

This Dewalt reciprocating saw is currently $157 at Amazon, reduced from $219. It's 4.8-star-rated (based on more than 9,900 reviews)

Dewalt mechanic's tools kit and socket set: $145 (save 6%)

Amazon

This mechanic's tool kit and socket set includes 168 pieces packed in a durable and easy-to-transport carrying case. All of the sockets feature Dewalt's DirectTorque technology that prevents rounding of fasteners. Working in tight spaces is a breeze thanks to the ratchets that provide a five-degree arc swing for optimal control.

Included in this professional-quality set are three pear head ratchets, 15 nut driver bits, 42 1/4" sockets, 44 3/8" sockets, 44 3/8" sockets, three 3/8" spark plug sockets, 17 3/8" drive tools, 30 1/2" sockets, 12 combination wrenches, 44 bits, 9 specialty tools and 28 hex keys.

Right now at Amazon, you can purchase this complete set for $145, which is 6% off its regular price of $155. It has a 4.8-star rating, based on more than 16,500 reviews.

