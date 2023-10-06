How to snag an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for 35% off ahead of October Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Many top-rated iRobot Roombas are on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. iRobot is the most well-known robot vacuum brand and the maker of several of the best robot vacuums of 2023. Because these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down.

We've found the best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Amazon to help you keep your home clean with ease. Plus, check out the rest of our selection of customer-loved robot vacuums.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Best early Prime Big Deal Days deals on iRobot robot vacuums

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot robot vacuums now.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently 34% off, at $598, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 35% off, at $180, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba j7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner with a 150-minute runtime delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

This vacuum bundle is currently 12% off at $913 (reduced from $1,039).

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle:

Give your home a comprehensive clean with a top-rated robot vacuum and robot mop.

Both devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Set up personalized cleaning schedules so the smart devices can clean while you're at work.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses a smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is currently 27% off, at $399, reduced from $550.

There is also the iRobot Roomba i4+ available for purchase ($650), but our research didn't justify its much higher price.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.

Reviewers praise the smart mapping feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

More robot vacuum deals to shop on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

If these iRobot Roombas don't suit your needs, we found a variety of robot vacuum models that will. Some of the most reliable brands in the business, including Samsung and Yeedi, are currently offering deep discounts on powerful robot vacuums on Amazon.

Samsung

The Samsung JetBot AI+ Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market. It's certainly a splurge, but its distinct features such as remote home monitoring and object recognition help set it apart from the rest of the pack. Plus, you can score it on sale now at a huge discount.

What really sets it apart as a top-notch cleaning tool is its advanced five-layer dust filtration system. While many robot vacuums rely on just one or two layers of filtration, Samsung's robot vacuum goes the extra mile with five. This means your home will be practically dust and debris-free, thanks to this impressive filtration setup.

And then there's the design. This futuristic-looking vacuum features an impressive LiDAR sensor that pops up when it's time to clean. It also comes with a self-emptying Clean Station, which ensures you don't have to empty the vacuum when it's full. Controlling it is simple too, thanks to the SmartThings app that linking seamlessly with other smart devices.

Why we like the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum:

It includes a LiDAR sensor for better tracking and mapping of your home.

It self-empties into the included Clean Station, so you don't have to continually empty the device yourself.

Its five-layer dust filtration system ensures a deeper clean.

Eufy via Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

"I love this vacuum! I have a golden retriever and an Australian shepherd and this vacuum helps so much with keeping the hair tufts under control," an Amazon reviewer says. "It's not too loud or anything and it runs really well. I love that I can control it from my phone in case I forget to start it before I leave the house."

The robot vacuum is $400 on Amazon. Add the $70 coupon to get it for just $330.

What we like about the Eufy X8 robot vacuum:

It offers smart object avoidance with LiDAR technology.

You can easily schedule cleans or start the vacuum with your smartphone.

The robovac has 2000 Pa of suction power for a thorough clean.

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

This best-selling vacuum is currently a whopping 32% off one Amazon, plus add the $70 coupon for extra savings.

What we like about the Lefant M210 robot vacuum:

Reviewers report that it's easy to setup.



It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.



The robovac offers six cleaning modes and works on hardwood floors and carpet.



Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon. It claims to be pet-friendly.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," one Amazon reviewer says. "I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

The vacuum is currently on sale for $240, but there's also a $50 Amazon coupon available. Be sure to click the coupon box on the product page before adding the Yeedi Vac 2 to your cart.

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls.

It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.

