Best deals at Amazon's Vitamix Mother's Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon has great Vitamix deals available right now as part of its Vitamix Mother's Day sale. These blenders are perfect for making smoothies, milkshakes and more delicious summer treats -- plus, they make great Mother's Day gifts.

Top products in this article:

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $350)

Vitamix 5200 blender, $420 (reduced from $480)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $600 (reduced from $650)

A new Vitamix blender can make you rethink just how silky a soup can be or how delicious a smoothie can taste. Besides smoothies, a Vitamix blender is perfect for making mixed drinks (margaritas, anyone?) and summery soups, such as gazpacho. A Vitamix can even help you make slaw for your next picnic.

Vitamix blenders make a great addition to any kitchen. We've found the best Vitamix deals at Amazon now. From the Vitamix Explorian blender to Vitamix attachments, such as a Vitamix food processor option, everything listed below is rated four stars (out of five) or higher by Amazon users. And everything's on sale, too!

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This Vitamix is $60 off right now at Amazon. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $350)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $420

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $420 (reduced from $480)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $600



Vitamix via Amazon

Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can get $50 off the kitchen appliance's $650 list price.

Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $600 (reduced from $650)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender: $435

Vitamix Store via Amazon

Like the A3500, the A3300 features Wi-Fi connectivity. Its smart motor base adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. And you don't need to babysit it, either; the Vitamix A3300 blender includes a built-in programmable timer.

Choose from three colors.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender, $435 (reduced from $550)

The best Vitamix accessories on sale now

Once you've got your Vitamix blender, it's time to accessorize it. Fortunately, Amazon has deals on all sorts of great Vitamix containers and attachments right now.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.): $154

Vitamix Store via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 15% off the list price on this stainless-steel Vitamix container. The container is odor-, scratch- and stain-resistant. It's non-reactive to cold, acid and heat. The 48-ounce container is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.), $154 (reduced from $200)

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.): $147

Vitamix Store via Amazon

This 64-ounce low profile Vitamix container is designed to fit in most kitchen cabinets. It's $13 off right now at Amazon.

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.), $147 (reduced from $160)

Vitamix container (64 oz.): $134

Vitamix Store via Amazon

Save on this 64-ounce container that's made with super-strong, BPA-free copolyester material. It features a drip-free spout and a spill-proof, vented lid with measuring cap.

Vitamix container (64 oz.), $134 (reduced from $156)

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups): $186

Vitamix Store via Amazon

As its name suggests, the attachment basically converts your blender into a food processor. The attachment can hold up to 12 cups of ingredients and features six attachment functions. The processor attachment is compatible with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist series blenders.

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups), $186 (reduced from $200)

Related content at CBS Essentials

