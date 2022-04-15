Best cooling floor fans for your home that reviewers love

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cool down from the summer heat with a floor fan like this one from Dyson. Dyson

Summer is right around the corner, and so are sweltering temperatures. Instead of sweating through another hot summer or shelling out for central air conditioning, you may want to invest in an energy-efficient cooling floor fan.

Don't know where to start? There are plenty of top-rated options at Amazon, Dyson and Walmart.

Top products in this article:

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $670

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07, $590

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $420)

Below, the best cooling floor fans for your home, per reviewers, from brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Black & Decker. These floor fans range from budget-friendly to high-tech, with must-have features including air purification.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Dyson

Your most high-tech floor fan options might come via Dyson. The technology company sells three air purifiers that double as fans, including the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09. It goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying formaldehyde that may be in the air.

This quiet fan projects over 77 gallons of air a second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, so you never have to move it. Control it with an app or your voice. You can adjust it to oscillate up to 350 degrees for air in every direction. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $670

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07

Dyson

For a slightly more affordable option, pick up the Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07. It has the same features as the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, minus the ability to destroy formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07, $590

Dyson Pure Cool TP01

Dyson

For the most affordable Dyson option, choose the Pure Cool TP01. It oscillates up to 70 degrees and has only a HEPA filter, unlike the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 and Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07's HEPA H13, which captures even smaller particles than a HEPA filter.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $420)

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan

Walmart

If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for a fan, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one, two, four and eight-hour auto shut-off timer.

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan, $60

Dreo tower fan with remote

Amazon

This bladeless fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates 90 degrees. It has six speeds and three modes (normal, natural and sleep). It even has an auto mode, where its wind velocity automatically changes with the temperature in your room. This fan also comes with a remote control.

Dreo tower fan with remote, $80 (reduced from $90)

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan

Amazon

This Amazon fan-favorite (see what we did there?) with a remote control has three speeds. It can be set to automatically turn off and has a nighttime setting with a decreased fan speed. It's currently rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

"It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow," an Amazon reviewer says.

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan, $75

Black & Decker stand fan

Amazon

Keep it simple with a classic pedestal fan. It can oscillate 90 degrees and you can change its height and tilt. It has three speed settings and comes with a remote control.

Black & Decker stand fan, $41

