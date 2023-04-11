CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your coffee table makes a statement. When guests enter the living room, they can see your coffee table and whether it's empty, piled high with books, topped with a vase full of flowers or still covered in last night's dinner crumbs and dishes. No matter what you've got on top of it, your coffee table should be as stylish as the rest of your living room furniture.

The furniture pros at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee tables in 2023. These coffee table options suit a wide range of budgets and styles. We've found wood, stone, glass and even plastic coffee tables for your home.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found coffee tables for your living room from Amazon, Wayfair and more. From modern to rustic, there's an option for every style and budget. These coffee tables are as functionals as they are cool. Browse coffee tables with hidden drawers, coffee tables outfitted with LED lights so you never trip, coffee tables with swiveling layers so everyone has a space to rest their drinks and more.

All of these coffee tables have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

West Elm Volume Round Drum coffee table

West Elm

How stunning is this West Elm coffee table? It comes in three wood shades. All wood is kiln-dried for added durability.

Available in two sizes. Prices vary by size.

West Elm Volume Round Drum coffee table, $649 and up

LED coffee table

Jitrading via Walmart

Never bump into your coffee table in the dark again. This 37.4-inch long coffee table is outfitted with LED lights that glow in 16 different colors. It features four drawers so you can easily store remote controls, video game controllers, magazines, blankets and more.

LED coffee table (37.4" x 23.6" x 15.4"), $170 (reduced from $212)

Costway tempered glass coffee table

Costway via Walmart

This glass coffee table won't clash with your couch or rug color. The 42.5-inch coffee table is made with durable tempered glass so it's strong enough to hold multiple items.

Costway tempered glass coffee table (42.5'' × 20'' × 14''), $170 (regularly $322)

Levity The Scandinavian coffee table

Levity

This Scandinavian design-inspired coffee table features an extra-durable coating that protects the stylish wood grain against water and wear.

Choose from two finishes.

Levity The Scandinavian coffee table, $349

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Christopher Knight Home Store via Amazon

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass or so you have multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements and candles. The table is 13 inches high and can be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white (31.5" x 47.75" x 13"), $278 (reduced from $306)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black (23.62" x 31.5" x 13"), $197 (reduced from $243)

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Convenience Concepts via Amazon

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides, available on Amazon. Pick from six colors; prices vary. The listed price below is for the faux birch-and-glass model (pictured).

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (40" x 17.75" x 37"), $100 (reduced from $114)

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table

Foundry Select via Wayfair

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic flair to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare," reviewer Danielle says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table (17" x 40" x 28"), $380

Urban Outfitters Nova round coffee table

Urban Outfitters

This round coffee table from Urban Outfitters features a tempered glass top and three wooden legs in a natural, unglazed finish.

Nova round coffee table (22" x 16" x 14"), $349 (reduced from $499)

Hearns three legs, two nesting coffee tables

Foundry Select via Wayfair

Speaking of nesting tables, these modern ones come in black or brown. They're made of manufactured wood and don't take up too much room, making them an excellent option for small spaces. Available in both black and white colors. (The price below is for the white version.)

Hearns three legs, two nesting coffee tables (15.7" x 39.4" x 19.7"), $99 (reduced from $228)

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table

Lulu and Georgia

If you're willing to splurge, this gorgeous, round, rattan coffee table from Lulu and Georgia pairs beautifully with a beachy-inspired tray layered on top. It adds a natural feel to any space.

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table (33" x 16"), $998

