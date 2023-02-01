Best Buy is offering an unbeatable deal on the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy

Ready to jump into the world of virtual reality? Then check out this deal on the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset Resident Evil bundle.

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and go inside your favorite games. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle, $350 (reduced from $400)

Best deals at Best Buy

Check out these Best Buy deals on must-have home and personal tech right now.

Bose Sport Earbuds: $129



Best Buy

Bose quality typically doesn't come cheap, but the Bose Sport Earbuds are one of the brand's more affordable options. This set of wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and come with three sizes of eartips. And, if you're looking for a new pair of running headphones, these might be a good pick. Why? They're designed to stay in place even through strenuous workouts, and according to reviewers, they deliver.

They feature touch controls and they're smart enough to pause play when the right earbud is removed from your head. The wired charging case (USB-C) has enough juice to extend these earbuds' five-hour play time to a full 15 hours.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (reduced from $149)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $550



iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $550 (reduced from $900)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $960



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $960 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $440 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $660 (reduced from $1,100)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $900



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $430



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $430 (reduced from $450)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366



Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV: $1,700



Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV, $1,700 (regularly $2,100)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200



ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $500 and kickstart your 2023 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,200 (regularly $1,700)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $130

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $130 (regularly $190)

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $130

Best Buy

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide, make yogurt, bake/roast, dehydrate, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $130 (reduced from $200)

Best deals at Walmart this week



If you're looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of popular items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones: $129



Walmart

These 4.3-star-rated Bose earbuds are designed to stay in your ear, even while working out. These earbuds feature sweat- and water-resistance, gesture-based controls and up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Save $50 at Walmart now.

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $350



Walmart

You can really clean up with this Walmart deal: The Dyson V7 handheld vacuum is $50 off right now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $350 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,279

Walmart

Between the NFL playoffs and the big game coming in February, now's a great time to upgrade your television. Fortunately, Walmart has a great deal on a top-rated big-screen Samsung TV: This 4.9-star-rated model is $1,700 off right now. It features AI-based 4K upscaling, 120 Hz refresh rate (perfect for gaming), Quantum HDR 24x, Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound.

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,279 (reduced from $4,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the Big Game? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $580

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $580

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $497

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $497 (reduced from $597)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker: $50

Walmart

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials: Walmart has rolled back prices on a number of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware and appliances. You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $50 right now.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee. "There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," says one verified purchaser. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that."

"I would highly recommend this product," the reviewer concludes.

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set

Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $109

Walmart

The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place.She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non stick is awesome and its a very good looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $109 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set: $60

Walmart

Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new-for-2023 makeover with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

Says one Walmart reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated set: "I bought this set for a housewarming gift. You can't go wrong with anything The Pioneer Woman. They absolutely loved it."

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones: $160



Walmart

These Skullcandy wireless on-ear headphones have an impressive 4.6-star rating -- and they're currently on sale. They offer a frequency range of 20 Hz-20 kHz for deep lows and euphoric highs.

One reviewer wrote, "The sound quality is amazing, these literally blew me away! What has me even more amped is how quickly they charge. These come at an unbelievable value in comparison to other higher-end brands".

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $160 (reduced $190)

Orfeld cold-press juicer: $80

Walmart

Up your nutrition game in 2023 with this 4.9-star-rated cold-press juicer, well under half price at Walmart now. It boasts two speeds, easy 5-second cleanup, quiet operation (65 dB) and 90% juice output.

"Amazing product. Just amazing," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have the other type of juice maker but this one is easy to clean and very easy to use. So easy than even a 10 year old can make juice by themselves."

Orfeld cold-press juicer, $80 (reduced from $200)

Carote 10-piece nonstick pots and pans set: $100

Walmart

Give your kitchen a refresh for 2023 with this gorgeous 10-piece Carote pots and pans set.

The set is made with eco-friendly nonstick granite material. It includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole dish with a lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with a lid and a silicone spatula. This gives you everything you need to boil, fry, steam and saute a nice healthy meal for yourself or your family.

Carote 10-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $100 (reduced from $240)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69

Walmart

If you're in need of a new air fryer for the new year, Walmart has a deal for you. This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill: $314

Walmart

This SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill works as both a running treadmill or an under-desk walking treadmill making it the perfect addition to your home gym or home office.

Right now, you can save more than $150 on this foldable treadmill at Walmart.

SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, $314 (reduced from $492)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $49



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's only $49 right now at Walmart.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $49 (reduced from $79)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $170



Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water resovioir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $170 (reduced from $200)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $179

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $171 at Walmart now with this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $179 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,949



Samsung

Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung's popular 'The Frame' TV on sale now for $1,050 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,949 (reduced from $2,999)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to gifta brand new gaming console and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $61

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $61 (reduced from $77)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $100

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover for the new year. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $100 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 right now.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $69



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $69 (reduced from $119)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with 5 range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $45



Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $44.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $45 (reduced from $80)

Febfoxs baby monitor: $25

Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $25 (reduced from $70)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

