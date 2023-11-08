We found the best Walmart Black Friday air fryer deal: How to shop it early

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2023 is coming early this year with the Walmart Black Friday sale. There are tons of deals available to shop for Walmart+ members starting Wednesday, Nov. 8. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have scoured the sale to find the hottest deals for you to shop.

One of our favorite deals at the Walmart early Black Friday sale is this air fryer deal on the TaoTronics air fryer oven. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance a great way to cook up appetizers and sides this Thanksgiving, or to make meals quickly for the family during the busy holiday season. It's just $70 at Walmart's sale.

This early Black Friday deal will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members, and 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this top-rated air fryer deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

TaoTronics 9-in-1 air fryer

This massive 14.8-quart air fryer can be used to make all kinds of snacks and meals for the whole family. It can be used for air frying, toasting, baking, roasting and warming chicken, pizza, fries and more.

The air fryer is on sale now for $70 (regularly $116) during the Walmart Black Friday sale. It's rated 4.4 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Why we like the TaoTronics 9-in-1 air fryer

It's a great small appliance addition to your kitchen.

It has two cooking racks, so you can prep multiple dishes at once.

It works as an air fryer and toaster oven.

