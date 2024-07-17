The 7 best Prime Day deals under $50 to hop on before they're gone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is the last day of the mega Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, but you can still save plenty on thousands of the bestselling products you want and need. Here, we've compiled a roundup of the five best deals you can get on items now priced under $50. These items are great purchases for yourself, but some also make for great gifts for others.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

One of the great things about the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is that no matter your budget, you can find some useful items on sale. Check out these deals for products that are now priced at $50 or less, that you can take advantage of today.

Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker: $24 (17% off)

Amazon

If you have items you're constantly misplacing and you're an iPhone user, you'll want to stock up on Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers. These tiny devices can be attached to items like your keys, wallet, purse, backpack, eyeglass case, camera, TV remote, or anything else you tend to put down and forget where you left it.

When an AirTag is connected to or inserted in an item, you can track its location using the Find My app that comes preinstalled on your iPhone. Items can also be tracked from your iPad, MacBook, iMac or by visiting the iCloud website. You can even program your iPhone to alert you immediately if you leave an item behind.

Many travelers insert an AirTag into their luggage so they can track the whereabouts of their bags after they check them with an airline. AirTags are not GPS trackers, but they anonymously tap into the global network of iPhone users to help people locate lost or stolen items that have AirTags associated with them.

The battery within each Apple AirTag lasts about one year and is easily replaceable. Right now, you can purchase individual AirTag trackers for just $24 each, which is 17% off their usual $29 price. AirTags are easy and convenient to use.

Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse: $50 (29% off)

Amazon

For avid PC gamers, having the right mouse can make all the difference when it comes to controlling your character in any game. This bestselling Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse is lightweight and offers a 30K optical sensor for accuracy.

From an improved 90-million-click lifecycle with zero double-clicking issues to a blistering 0.2ms actuation with no debounce delay, this mouse has the reliability and speed built for esports and other high-action games.

This gaming mouse can communicate its position and your clicks to your PC at up to 8,000 times a second for near-zero input latency. It's also designed to produce minimal drag, so you can achieve quicker, smoother swipes for tighter mouse control.

The highly rated DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse has six programmable buttons and is currently on sale, exclusively to Prime members, for just $50 -- which is 29% off its usual price. Whether you use this mouse with a Windows laptop or desktop, it can help boost your overall gaming experience, especially when it's used in conjunction with a Razer gaming keyboard and headset.

Paramount+ with Showtime: $6 per month for two months (50% off)

Amazon/Paramount+

Just in time for the new season of "Big Brother," you can subscribe to Paramount+ and save 50% on the first two months. The Paramount+ Prime Day streaming deal is part of a suite of Prime Video channel deals that offer introductory discounts on some of the best streaming platforms.

If you're new to Paramount+ or looking to level up your subscription from Paramount+ Essential, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is now 50% off per month for the first two months when you subscribe via Amazon. That makes your monthly charge $5.99 per month for two months, then $11.99 per month to follow. (You can cancel anytime.)

Enjoy your local CBS affiliates' live feed (where available) while diving into the Paramount+ library of original and on-demand content ad-free (except for your CBS live feed). That means you'll get access to top-tier award shows and sports airing on CBS, NFL games airing on CBS and Paramount+ originals like "Yellowstone" spinoffs "1883" and "1923."

With a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, you can also catch up on and binge-watch exclusive hit shows like "Criminal Minds Evolution," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Special Ops: Lioness," "Star Trek Discovery," and many more. Best of all, you can watch this programming on your smart TV, mobile device or compatible gaming console, plus download most content for offline viewing.

This top Amazon Prime Day deal ends July 17, 2024, so grab it while you can.

CBS Essentials, CBS News and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit: $30 (35% off)

Amazon

Just about everyone would love to have bright white teeth that can contribute to a radiant smile, just like the world's most beautiful models and actors. Well, now you can quickly achieve brighter and whiter teeth using Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects.

Right now, you can join the more than 100,000 Amazon shoppers per month who purchase and use these Crest teeth whitening strips. And throughout today -- the final day of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale -- you can purchase this teeth whitening kit for just $30, which is 35% off its usual $46 price. To snag this deal, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

In just 22 days, you can brighten your teeth by up to 20 levels using this system, so you can achieve professional results at home with ease and achieve that beautiful smile you've always wanted. This package includes 20 Professional Effects treatments that take 45 minutes each to complete, as well as two 1-hour Express treatments.

Black and Decker Dustbuster cordless handheld vacuum: $30 (33% off)

Amazon

Small messes throughout your home, in your car, or just about anywhere else can be vacuumed up with ease, without having to lug around your full-size vacuum. This handy, Black and Decker Dustbuster is battery-powered and comes with a detachable crevice tool that allows it to capture dirt from even the smallest and tightest areas.

With this 2.6-pound vacuum, you can quickly remove hair, dirt, debris and pet hair from carpets, hard flooring, car interiors, furniture and other high-traffic areas. The included retractable brush adds versatility for dusting and vacuuming upholstery. We love that this vacuum has a translucent and bagless dirt bowl that empties easily, without you having to touch the dirt.

This is a bestselling and highly-rated handheld vacuum that's earned a 4.4-star (out of 5) rating, based on more than 97,800 reviews on Amazon. (Amazon sold more than 60,000 of these vacuums in the last month!) When you purchase yours during Prime Day, you can save 33% off, so you'll pay just $30. This deal is only available to Amazon Prime members.

Glad ForceFlex kitchen trash bags, 110 ct.: $15 (save 36%)

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to stock up on household essentials you use every day at incredible prices. Just about everyone can take advantage of this Glad kitchen trash bag deal -- you can get 110 ForceFlex bags with Febreze fresh clean scent for just $15 with an Amazon Prime membership. That's 36% off their usual $23 price.

Amazon reviewers rate these bags 4.7 stars. "These bags are incredibly strong," says one reviewer. "The ForceFlex technology allows the bags to stretch and resist tears, which is great for handling heavy or awkwardly shaped trash."

Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler: $25 (49% off)

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and styler detangles, dries and smooths hair in one step. It uses ionic technology to condition, smooth and add shine while reducing static and frizz while the lightweight ergonomic handle and 6-foot swivel cord make it comfortable and easy to use. With 1100 watts of drying power, two heat settings and a cool shot, this powerful hair tool will become your best friend when it comes to styling and taming unruly hair.

This popular styling brush boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 65,900 ratings, making it both a fan favorite and an Amazon bestseller.

