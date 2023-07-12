Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The coffee maker of your dreams is on sale today. Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes deals on some of the best coffee and espresso makers on the market. Sweeten your morning cup of Joe with the knowledge that you got the best coffee maker deal possible -- and we're not just talking drip coffee. These top-rated kitchen appliances can help you craft barista-quality espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and so much more.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee and espresso maker discounts that we could find from the retailer. These customer-loved kitchen devices all have a four-star rating or better and receive tons of positive reviews from coffee drinkers like you.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant coffee maker deals



Instant, the brand behind Instant Pot, makes top-rated coffee and espresso makers. One of Instant's best coffee makers is a CBS Essentials reader favorite. It's on sale now!

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker: $140 with Prime

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time. It's no longer on sale currently.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $140 with Prime (reduced from $175)

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker: $57 with Prime

This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir means you can refill less frequently and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a seven-inch tall travel mug.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $57 with Prime (regularly $120)

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Keurig deals

One of the best things about Keurig is that the brand offers coffee makers for every type of home. Shop our on-sale Keurig picks, including single-serve Keurig coffee makers, Keurigs with carafes and Keurigs that can make coffee and espresso.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart: $220

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $220 (regularly $250)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 with coupon (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $150



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool spring nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (regularly $190)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $98

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $98 (reduced from $190)

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Nespresso deals

While Nespresso machines tend to be on the more expensive side, the best ones are all on sale at Amazon now. These Nespresso coffee and espresso makers have a four-star rating or higher. They feature tons of positive customer reviews, including one glowing review from a CBS Essentials staffer. Many of these machines come with a complimentary starter set of Nespresso pods.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine: $207



This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $207 (regularly $229)

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 De'Longhi deals

Amazon has many De'Longhi espresso makers in stock now.

De'Longhi espresso machine: $164



This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $164 (regularly $208)

