Car plows into Filipino heritage street festival in Vancouver, killing at least 9, police say

At least nine people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver, and an unknown number were injured, police said Sunday.

The vehicle entered the street at 8:14 p.m. on Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

Several other people were injured but the exact number of casualties was not immediately available.

Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 26, 2025. DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images

"We are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," police say

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene and the department's Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation, police said.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," the police department posted early Sunday.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference that the man was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders.

An infographic titled "Car drives into crowd in Vancouver" shows where multiple people have been killed and injured after a vehicle drove into crowds at a street festival in Vancouver. Ufuk Celal Guzel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Video circulating on social media shows a young man in a black hoodie with his back against a chain link fence, alongside a security guard and surrounded by bystanders screaming and swearing at him.

"I'm sorry," the man says, holding his hand to his head.

Rai declined to comment on the video but said the person in custody was a "lone male" who was "known to police in certain circumstances."

The festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighborhood. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground. A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

James Cruzat, a Vancouver business owner, was at the event and heard a car rev its engine and then "a loud noise, like a loud bang" that he initially thought might be a gunshot.

"We saw people on the road crying, others were like running, shouting, or even screaming, asking for help. So we tried to go there just to check what was really actually happening until we found some bodies on the ground. Others were lifeless, others like, you know, injured," Cruzat said.

"It was terrible to see that kind of incident, that situation. It was heartbreaking," Cruzat said. "I couldn't even imagine that it's actually happening in real life, because normally we see that on TVs or movies. But when you are in that kind of situation, it was really shocking. ... You couldn't do anything but to pray for them."

Vancouver police examine a black car suspected of being involved after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP

Vancouver Mayor Kenneth Sim said in a social media post that the city would provide more information when possible.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event," Sim said. "Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."

Lapu Lapu Day festival

Vancouver had more than 38,600 residents of Filipino heritage in 2021, representing 5.9% of the city's total population, according to Statistics Canada, the agency that conducts the national census.

Lapu Lapu Day celebrates Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous chieftain who stood up to Spanish explorers who came to the Philippines in the 16th century. The organizers of the Vancouver event said he "represents the soul of native resistance, a powerful force that helped shape the Filipino identity in the face of colonization."

Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian political figures posted messages expressing shock at the violence, condolences for victims and support for the community celebrating its heritage at the festival.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you," Carney wrote.

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families — and Vancouver's Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience," wrote Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, who was at the festival earlier in the day.

"My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack. Thank you to the first responders who are at the scene as we wait to hear more," Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre wrote.

David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, the province where Vancouver is located, said he was shocked and heartbroken. "We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed," Eby wrote.