KitchenAid stand mixers are still on sale post-Amazon Prime Day 2023

If you missed Amazon Prime Day 2023, don't worry -- there's still time to score a great deal on a new KitchenAid stand mixer on Amazon.

Few kitchen gadgets look as impressive on a countertop as a KitchenAid stand mixer. No matter what KitchenAid stand mixer color or model you choose, this multi-tool signals to all who enter the room that you know your way around the kitchen. But that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for the device. The KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale now following Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Plus, you can score deals on a ton of KitchenAid stand mixer accessories to go with your new mixer. But don't delay -- these deals won't last forever, and discounted KitchenAid stand mixers often sell out.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $379 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)

KitchenAid Pasta Roller attachment, $75 (reduced from $100)

Best Prime Day deals you can still get on KitchenAid stand mixers

Shop these still-available Prime Day deals on top-rated KitchenAid stand mixers.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $379

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. Rated 4.8 stars.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $379 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $380



Amazon

Treat yourself to the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer. This mixer comes with both 3-quart and 5-quart capacity bowls, a coated flat beater, flex edge beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring shield. Rated 4.8 stars.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $380 (reduced from $450)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $300

Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this early Prime Day deal won't last for long. Rated 4.8 stars.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)

Best Prime Day deals that you can still get on KitchenAid stand mixer accessories

Save on must-have KitchenAid accessories to get even more use out of your mixer.

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater: $30

KitchenAid via Amazon

Don't you hate it when you're mixing up frosting and it all seems to stick to the sides? This flexible edge beater was designed to thoroughly scrape ingredients into the bowl. The KitchenAid stand mixer attachment is dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7 stars.

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater, $30 (reduced from $40)

KitchenAid fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment: $40

KitchenAid via Amazon

Slice and shred fruits and vegetables with ease. This KitchenAid device includes a thin slicing blade and medium and coarse shredding blades to give you the perfect cut. The device's two-in-one food pusher can accommodate small and large diameter fruits and vegetables. Rated 4.6 stars.

KitchenAid fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment, $40 (reduced from $65)

KitchenAid pasta roller attachment: $75



Best Buy

Create a delicious new meal-time tradition, or just make family dinner the old fashioned way with the help of this pasta roller attachment that includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters. Rated 4.7 stars.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller attachment, $75 (reduced from $100)

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial-style dicing: $160

Amazon

This KitchenAid attachment can dice, slice, shred and julienne fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever. Rated 4.5 stars.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing, $160 (reduced from $250)

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice: $100

Amazon

Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment. This device comes with six changeable blades. All blades are dishwasher safe on the top rack.

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice, $100 (regularly $150)

More post-Prime Day deals on top-rated stand mixers

If a KitchenAid stand mixer is still a bit out of your budget, consider these top-rated alternatives.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $44

Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.

The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 44% off. Rated 4.1 stars.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $44 (reduced from $80)

Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer: $75

Amazon

This Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer is quite a steal at $83. It offers seven speed options and comes with a whisk, a dough hook and a flat beater attachment so you can make everything from pizza dough to cookies or whipped cream. Rated 4.4 stars.

Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer, $75 (reduced from $100)

Aucma stand mixer: $125



Aucuma via Amazon

This wallet-friendly stand mixer holds 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook and mixing beater.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors. Rated 4.6 stars.

Aucma stand mixer, $125 (reduced from $157)

