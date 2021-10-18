Fun and surprising 2021 advent calendars for kids and adults (and dogs too)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Advent calendars, like this Lego Star Wars option, help kids and adults alike get into the holiday spirit. ShopDisney

One way to get excited for Christmas is to count down the days with an advent calendar. First printed in the early 20th century, advent calendars have since evolved from daily reveals of pictures or Bible verses to daily reveals of small gifts such as candy, makeup and even miniature wine bottles. Beauty advent calendars are growing in popularity, too.

There's an advent calendar that will delight just about everyone out there, from adults to children. There are even specialized advent calendars perfect Star Wars fans, cat lovers and even pets themselves. Some advent calendars even double as holiday decorative showpieces for your home.

Find great advent calendars to get in the holiday spirit ahead from Anthropologie, ShopDisney, Funko Pop! and more.

Harry Potter Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar

Amazon

This Harry Potter advent character, a new-for-2021 release, offers a new Harry Potter Funko Pop! figurine every day for 24 days, plus an area to display them on. It's currently available for pre-order from Amazon and scheduled for a Nov. 24 release.

'Harry Potter' Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $60)

'The Office' Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar

Amazon

Which 24 "The Office" characters have been immortalized as mini Funko Pop! figures in this daily reveal Advent Calendar? You've gotta pre-order it -- and then wait until Nov. 22, 2021 when it's released to find out.

"The Office" Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar, $60 (pre-order)

Want a fun add-on 'The Office' Pop! to give as a gift? We love this Chrome Dundie Award Funko Pop! -- there's a space on the plaque for you to write in "Best Dad" or "Don't Go in There After Me."

Funko Pop! Chrome Dundie Award, $13

Pottery Barn Light Up Village advent calendar

Pottery Barn

At 24 inches tall and 18 inches wide, this old school advent calendar is a holiday decorative showpiece. The glittery winter village lights up (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included), and each door opens to reveal a fun treat or note that you place yourself.

Light Up Glitter Village advent calendar, $129

Amazon Basics AAA batteries (8 pack), $6.34

LOL Surprise 2021 advent calendar

Amazon

The three-tier LOL Surprise 2021 advent calendar includes a limited edition doll to reveal, followed by 24 more accessory reveals -- one unboxing for each day.

LOL Surprise 2021 Advent Calendar, $31

House of Huda 12-door advent calendar

Huda Beauty

This advent calendar from Huda Beauty is filled with skincare and makeup for the beauty junkie. It comes with one of three eyeshadow palettes (it's a surprise) and 11 other products.

House of Huda 12-door advent calendar, $175

Lego Star Wars advent calendar

ShopDisney

This 335-piece Lego Star Wars advent calendar holds a Lego minifigure, Lego figure or buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory behind each of its 24 doors. Find the Mandalorian and little Baby Yoda in festive outfits, plus so much more.

Lego Star Wars advent calendar, $40

Wufers advent cookie calendar

Wufers

Furry friends deserve their own advent calendars. This Wufers cookie calendar for dogs is beautifully illustrated, and each of the 24 applesauce- and peanut-butter-based treats is individually wrapped to stay fresh through Christmas.

Wufers advent cookie calendar, $60

In Good Taste advent calendar

In Good Taste

Enjoy 24 mini bottles of wine with this In Good Taste advent calendar. Find pinot noirs, sauvignon blancs and more from all around the world. (Must be 21 or older to order, and someone 21 or older must be present to sign for the delivery.)

In Good Taste advent calendar, $135 (reduced from $150)

GlossyBox Surprise Me advent calendar

GlossyBox

Do you love a good surprise? You won't know what's inside this beauty advent calendar before you get it, but do know that it contains more than $550 worth of skincare, haircare and makeup from Glow Recipe, Elemis, Viktor & Rolf and more beloved brands. Find 16 full-size products and 11 minis. GlossyBox subscribers can save an extra $10 on the price.

GlossyBox Surprise Me advent calendar, $99

Kringle Village light-up advent calendar

Anthropologie

Use this beautiful wooden advent calendar for years to come by filling its 24 drawers with your own gifts and treats for a loved one. It depicts a snowy village scene and lights up.

Kringle Village light-up advent calendar, $78

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar

Sephora

For a truly luxurious experience, pick up the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar. It holds 12 full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare products in a bejeweled chest.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar, $200

Meri Meri cat advent calendar suitcase

Maisonette

Find etched wooden cats and accessories in a cat suitcase that doubles as an advent calendar. Cat lovers will be delighted by these adorable collectibles.

Meri Meri cat advent calendar suitcase, $45

