Beauty gift guide 2022: NuFace, Dyson Airwrap and more gifts to give this holiday season

Need to find the perfect gift for the beauty enthusiast on your list? Check out our 2022 gift guide for the top skincare, hair, and makeup gifts of 2022. Many of these items also make great stocking stuffers.

Beauty items make a great gift for friends and family. You can give them something fun and luxurious that they may not normally splurge on for themself.

Beauty gifts like a hairstyling tool or skincare device will help them look and feel their best all year. We've found some of the most highly sought-after gifts like the Dyson AirWrap styler and compiled the top beauty holiday gift sets to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Best skincare gifts of 2022

Find gifts for all of the skincare enthusiasts in your life, including rejuvenating treatments, exfoliants and face-toning gadgets.

Nuface Trinity starter set



NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $69 (reduced from $99)

Glow Recipe gift set

Sephora

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $49

Supergoop and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit



Supergoop

Get all the protection you need for your next trip with this clever collaboration between fine art beachscape photographer Gray Malin and Supergoop. Style after Malin's famous aerial beach photos, the set includes a tube of Play lip shield SPF 30, Play antioxidant body mist SPF 50, (Re)setting refreshing mist SPF 40, Glow oil SPF 50, Play Everyday lotion SPF 50 and Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, all carry-on friendly and under the TSA 3.5-ounce limit.

Supergoop! and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit, $75

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio

Tula

This set of limited-edition holiday sugar scrubs promises to give you softer, brighter and more even-looking skin. The scrubs gently exfoliate your skin. They include papaya & pineapple to help skin look more radiant. They are also formulated with prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain skin balance and improve texture. This set makes a cute holiday gift or you can use the scrubs as stocking stuffers.

The set includes three 1.76-ounce sugar scrubs in gingerbread, sugar plum, and chocolate peppermint.

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio, $39 (reduced from $56)

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum

Amazon

Vitamin C serums are very popular right now. This cruelty-free vitamin C glow serum from Tru Alchemy helps hydrate your skin and provides a radiant glow. It is made with vitamin C, bakuchiol, and glycolic acid, lactic acid and phytic acid to reveal smoother, clearer skin.

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum, $39

Byoma hydrating tri gift set

Ulta

This affordable hydrating gift set currently has a 4.8-star rating on Ulta. The set includes a 1 oz creamy jelly cleanser, a 1.6-ounce moisturizing gel cream and a 0.5-ounce hydrating serum.

Byoma hydrating tri gift set, $25

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set

Dermalogica

Dermalogica is a prestige skincare brand with a strong reputation. This holiday set includes the brand's most popular cleansing products. The set includes a 5.1-ounce Precleanse, Dermalogica's top-rated deep-cleansing oil designed to take off makeup and purify skin. It also comes with a 8.4-ounce bottle of the Special Cleansing Gel and a 2.6-ounce Daily Microfoliant exfoliating and brightening polish.

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set, $79 (reduced from $150)

Best hairstyling tools to gift in 2022

Checkout the most-wanted Dyson Airwrap styler and other top-rated styling tools.

Dyson Airwrap styler

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

This summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now on the Dyson site in a special edition Vinca blue/rosé hue. The Airwrap with the latest technology is also available for all hair lengths in a nickel/copper color.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue/rosé, $600

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $30 (reduced from $39)

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create stunning hairstyles quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $112 (reduced from $150)

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $149 (reduced from 230)

FoxyBae Dream Team holiday gift set

Amazon

This holiday gift set includes two of the brand's most popular styling tools: the Baby Blush blowout brush and the triple waver. It also includes a heat protectant spray so that you can protect your hair while styling it this holiday season. The blowout brush uses dual-bristle technology with boar and nylon bristles to remove frizz and give you a freshly blown-out look. Meanwhile, the triple waver provides nice, beachy waves.

FoxyBae holiday set, $99

Best haircare gifts of 2022



Hair styling tools aren't the only great hair gifts you can give. Check out this cute holiday haircare gift sets.

Paul Mitchell tea tree holiday gift set

Ulta

Paul Mitchell's tea tree haircare line is very popular -- and this year, they've made it available in a holiday gift set. The set includes a tea tree shampoo, conditioner and styling gel in an eco-friendly gift box. The tea tree hair line deep cleans your hair and invigorates your scalp for healthy, shiny hair.

Paul Mitchell tea tree holiday gift set, $28

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set

Ulta

This holiday gift set includes three of Ouai's most popular products: the Ouai detox shampoo, leave-in conditioner and wave spray. The detox conditioner removes buildup in your hair, while the leave-in conditioner adds lightweight hydration. The wave spray includes rice protein to add texture to your hair.

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set, $30

Best makeup gifts of 2022

Explore the hottest cosmetics gifts and holiday sets of the year.

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo

Saie

The Saie Glowy Super Gel is a hydrating primer that gives an all-over glow. It can also be used as a highlighter. This cute holiday set includes Saie's best-selling Starglow and a new golden shimmer shade, Warmglow.

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo, $22 (reduced from $30)

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit: $39

Nordstrom

This three-piece Nordstrom-exclusive set includes the Brow Wiz mechanical brow pencil, Brow Definer and clear brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit, $39 ($68 value)

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set



Fenty Beauty

This holiday gift set includes three full-sized tubes of Fenty Beauty's popular Gloss Bombs. The set includes a fuchsia gloss, a warm-toned coral gloss and a pink volumizing gloss.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set, $38

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo

Ulta

This holiday lip kit from Smashox comes with a full-size lipstick and lip pencil. The set comes in red and neutral color options. This set is a great gift for beauty lovers or for yourself if you need a perfect lip duo for holiday parties.

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo (neutral), $27

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo (red), $27

