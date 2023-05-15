Upgrade your iPad with an Apple Pencil at its lowest price ever

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to get more out of your iPad? An Apple Pencil is just the thing to unlock plenty more fun ways to use Apple's popular tablet. You can snag the second-gen Apple Pencil right now at Amazon for just $85, its lowest price yet. That's 34% off and a discount of $44 off its normal price of $129.

With low latency, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and high precision, an Apple Pencil is the perfect way to doodle, take notes, sign documents and more straight from your tablet. It attaches magnetically to your device to pair and charge wirelessly, so you don't need a standalone charger.

It's lightweight, easy to grip and hold with its matte finish and has a battery life of about 12 hours. So whether you're working on a particularly detailed drawing or have a lengthy class that necessitates tons of note-taking, your Apple Pencil will keep working. In short, if you rely on your iPad for a lot of writing-related tasks, the Apple Pencil is the perfect companion.

Key features of the Apple Pencil (second generation):

Has a 12-hour battery life

Charges wirelessly and connects magnetically to iPad

Pairs automatically when connected

Lightweight and easy to grip

Best iPads for 2023

Need an iPad to use with your new Apple Pencil? They're one of the best options for tablets, especially if you're an Apple user. If you already have an Apple iPhone or MacBook, the iPad is an excellent choice, as it can seamlessly sync with your existing devices.

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $447 and up

Apple iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent iPad for video editing, streaming or gaming.

Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $799

Want a bigger screen? No problem. Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro.

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple via Walmart

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

At last look, Amazon was out of stock of the Apple iPad Mini, but Walmart still has some iPad minis available.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $450 and up (reduced from $499)

Best Android Tablets in 2023

An Android tablet is certainly worth buying in 2023, especially if you prefer the Android mobile operating system. Many of the best tablets for android users in 2023 are made by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $632

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $680 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra



Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $970 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Store via Amazon

The Samsung Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and ‎64 GB of storage. (A 256 GB version is also available.) You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64 GB), $580 (regularly $680)

Best Amazon Fire tablet in 2023

Amazon Fire tablets are an excellent, affordable option if you want an Android tablet. Amazon released a number of new fire tablets in late 2022, and they offer great features.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon

One of the best Amazon Fire tablets is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

This is one of the best tablets for multi-tasking thanks to the devices split-screen feature. The split-screen function allows you to have two apps open at once so you can simultaneously stream shows, answer emails, check your Outlook Calendar and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB, with ads), $150

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-free, 32 GB), $165

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $140 (reduced from $150)

If you have older kid, consider the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. It is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $140 (reduced from $150)

Best tablet for reading in 2023

Kindles are the best tablets for reading. They offer a great screen that provides a paper-like reading experience combined with the convenience of digital reading.

Kindle

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a 6-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $100

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140

Kindle Oasis

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the Kindles. It has a larger screen; auto-adjusting light sensors; page-turn buttons; and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. As for color, you can choose from champagne gold or graphite.

Kindle Oasis (8GB, ad-supported), $250

Kindle Oasis (8GB, without ads), $270

Kindle Kids

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $120

The best tablets at Walmart



Some of the best tablets at Walmart include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Onn tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $199

Onn tablet

Onn is the best tablet at Walmart if you're on a tight budget. This affordable tablet is great for casual users that want to surf the watch, stream content and check their emails.

The Onn tablet comes in three sizes to choose from based on whether you prefer a large or small display size.

7" Onn tablet (32 GB), $59

8" Onn tablet (32 GB), $79

10.1" Onn tablet (32 GB), $99

Best business tablets

Planning to use your tablet for work? Then check out these options. You may not traditionally think of tablets as a laptop alternative for work, but many of them have almost as much computing power as a normal laptop. Some even operate as a 2-in-1 option when paired with a Smart Keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is an excellent windows tablet option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $960 (reduced from $1,600)

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Best Buy

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a powerful tablet that can also double as a wireless second screen for your laptop. It's an excellent tablet for streaming movies, gaming and productivity. The tablet offers all-day battery and bright display.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, $700

