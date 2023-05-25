Amazon has a huge sale on Apple AirTags today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're the type of person who just can't quite keep an eye on your belongings, you should grab a set of Apple AirTags. Whether you've misplaced your Apple AirPods or your wallet, AirTags are a great way to track anything that you need to find, and fast. Right now, Amazon is offering a 4-pack of AirTags for just $87, which is a discount of 12%. That means you get each individual AirTag for just $22.

Apple AirTags (4-pack), $87 (reduced from $99)

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices, in fact, to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether they're in your briefcase, bag, or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

You can leave AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year thanks to their long-lasting battery. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one. And if you're planning on grabbing a few, know this: A set of four AirTags is cheaper than buying a single AirTag. You might just want to buy in bulk and store the rest for when you need them. But if you only need one, you can grab one on sale now at Amazon for $28. That's $2 cheaper than they usually go for.

Apple AirTag, $28 (reduced from $30)

Apple Watch Series 8 is on deep discount at Amazon

Apple

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. You can find it in four different colors.

The 41mm Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website; the 45mm Apple Watch 8 costs $30 more. Right now, the smaller Apple Watch 8 is currently priced at $329 at Amazon and the larger is $359, so now is a great time to buy.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

There's more Apple tech on sale at Amazon beyond AirPods. You can get a great deal right now on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. They make a great Father's Day gift.

The earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $159



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $30 on them when you buy at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $159 (reduced from $169)

Apple AirPods Max: $480



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

