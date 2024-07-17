One of the best air fryers on Amazon is 24% off during Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and the deals still aren't disappointing. One of the best kitchen deals we've seen thus far is this discounted air fryer from Instant Vortex. This six-quart air fryer is one of the best air fryers on the market right now. It can cook up to six portions of food, has six cooking options and has safety protections, including auto shut off. What's more, it boasts a 4.7-star rating from customers.

Considering all that, as well as air fryers immense popularity in general, we're surprised that the Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer is on sale at all. Get yours for 24% off, before Prime Day ends.

Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer: Save 24%

What immediately stands out about the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is the ability to actually see what you're cooking thanks to the basket's convenient window. This isn't a common feature among air fryers, and serves as a good guide that can tell you at what temperature and how long you should be cooking your dishes.

You can adjust the cooking temperature of your food between 95 to 400 degrees, though if you'd prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking entirely, you can choose from six cooking options available on the machine. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. There's so much you can cook in this, you might find yourself using your stovetop and oven significantly less.

With the air fryer, you can cook wings, fries, nuggets and more using 95% less oil than conventional methods. Use the roast setting to cook marinated meats, the bake option for breads, buns and cakes, the broil option for melting cheese on dishes such as nachos, and the dehydrate option for making your own dried fruit and jerky at home.

This would make a great addition to anyone's home, especially those who prefer quick meals and more hands-off cooking methods.

The Instant Vortex Plus has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One Amazon customer wrote, "Should have gotten one of these long ago! No need for the two of us to heat a large oven, just pop our food in this speedy little oven and it's done in no time. Cleaning is a breeze too. One thing we really like is grilled cheese sandwiches - crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside in just a few minutes!"