Space Force commander in Greenland fired after Vance visit

The U.S. military removed the commander of a U.S. military base in Greenland on Thursday, a Space Force spokesperson confirmed, two weeks after Vice President JD Vance visited the installation amid President Trump's push to take over the Danish-controlled island.

Hours earlier, Military.com reported the now-ousted commander of Pituffik Space Base, Col. Susannah Meyers, distanced herself from Vance's remarks at the base in an email to personnel.

PITUFFIK, GREENLAND - MARCH 28: US Vice President JD Vance (R) and second lady Usha Vance (C) tour the US military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. Col. Susannah Meyers is on the left. Jim Watson - Pool/Getty Images

"I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," Meyers wrote in the email.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell shared the Military.com article on X late Thursday, and wrote, "Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense."

A Space Force spokesperson said Meyers was removed by Col. Kenneth Klock for "loss of confidence in her ability to lead." "Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," the spokesperson added.

Vance visited Pituffik Space Base along with second lady Usha Vance in late March, where he criticized Denmark's leadership of the semi-autonomous island, claiming the NATO country has "not done a good job by the people of Greenland" and "underinvested in the security architecture." Vance suggested Greenlanders could seek independence from Denmark and "we're going to have conversations with the people of Greenland from there." He said he did not believe military force would be needed to take over the island, echoing Mr. Trump's statements.

The base is now overseen by Col. Shawn Lee, according to the spokesperson.

Located in the northwestern part of Greenland, Pituffik Space Base is the U.S. military's northernmost installation, dating back to the Cold War.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in taking control of Greenland, citing national security concerns, despite pushback from political leaders in both Greenland and Denmark. Some 85% of Greenlanders do not want to join the United States, according to a recent poll.