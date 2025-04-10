Sony wins distribution rights to "Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy!" court rules

CBS has lost distribution rights to "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!," with a Los Angeles court rejecting the network's bid for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked Sony from taking over.

Sony, which produces the two iconic game shows, filed a complaint In October 2024 alleging that CBS entered into unauthorized licensing agreements. Specifically, the entertainment company claimed CBS licensed the shows at below-market rates and failed to maximize advertising revenue, among other alleged contract violations (CBS News and CBS are owned by Paramount Global.)

After accusing CBS of breaching its contract, Sony in February assumed distribution. In response, CBS sought, and was granted, a restraining order, which allowed the network to retain distribution rights to the programs.

In his ruling Thursday, Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile stated that "Sony can begin distributing the shows and does not need to deliver episodes to CBS."

CBS Media Ventures said that it would immediately appeal the court's ruling on distribution rights for the two programs, which were created by Merv Griffin and which debuted in 1975.

"This is only a preliminary ruling based on partial evidence, not the outcome of the full case," CBS Media Ventures said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "We're confident once all the evidence is heard at trial, we will prevail on the merits. In today's ruling, the court itself recognized the balance of harm tips in CBS' favor, so we will ask the appellate court for a stay pending our appeal."

Sony did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.