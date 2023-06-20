Get 54% off an 8-piece Ninja cookware set ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023
Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering an unbeatable deal on an eight-piece Ninja cookware set. For a limited time, you can score this Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid eight-piece cookware set for 54% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Ninja makes some of the most customer-loved cookware products on Amazon. This impressive 4.7-star-rated set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10.25-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid and a 6.5-quart stock pot with a lid. The cookware is also oven safe up to 400 degrees.
Upgrade your cookware for less. Snag this eight-piece Ninja set for 54% off today.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 8-piece cookware set, $130 (reduced from $280)
Best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware and appliances
Love Ninja products? We've found the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers and more right now.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer (5 quart): $130
The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm. This 4.8-star-rated device can cook anything from a four-pound chicken to two pounds of fries.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $130 (reduced from $140)
Ninja professional blender: $90
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide that features 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $309
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.
This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $309 (reduced from $400)
Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160
This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
It's currently 20% off at Amazon.
Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)
