Get 54% off an 8-piece Ninja cookware set ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering an unbeatable deal on an eight-piece Ninja cookware set. For a limited time, you can score this Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid eight-piece cookware set for 54% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Ninja makes some of the most customer-loved cookware products on Amazon. This impressive 4.7-star-rated set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10.25-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid and a 6.5-quart stock pot with a lid. The cookware is also oven safe up to 400 degrees.

Upgrade your cookware for less. Snag this eight-piece Ninja set for 54% off today.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 8-piece cookware set, $130 (reduced from $280)

Best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware and appliances

Love Ninja products? We've found the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers and more right now.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer (5 quart): $130

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm. This 4.8-star-rated device can cook anything from a four-pound chicken to two pounds of fries.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $130 (reduced from $140)

Ninja professional blender: $90

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide that features 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $309



Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $309 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160



Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials

