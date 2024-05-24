Fired up about barbecue costs this Memorial Day? Blame the condiments.

Inflation to impact Memorial Day holiday travel plans Inflation to impact Memorial Day holiday travel plans 03:42

Having friends and family over for a Memorial Day barbecue will cost you more this year, with the price of many grilling staples having risen even more sharply than that of other groceries.

Americans will pay an average of just over 10% more this year than in 2023 for barbecue basics including ground beef, hot dogs, buns, relish, ketchup and mustard, according to Datasembly, which measures weekly pricing changes for items collected from more than 150,000 stores across the U.S.

Last year, the blow to consumers' wallets was alleviated by a decline in beef prices. Now, beef prices are up nearly 15%, the data provider stated. But, as with Memorial Day last year, the price of condiments has seen the biggest spike, with relish costing an eye-popping nearly 49% more today than a year ago, Datasembly found.

Ketchup and mustard, whose prices rose by double-digits last year, are also pricier in 2024, but the increases are more moderate — up 1.8% and 3.2%, respectively, according to Datasembly.

With consumer budgets still stretched after three years of painfully high inflation, some retailers are providing options. Walmart, for instance, is offering a cookout spread for eight that runs at about six bucks a person. The budget-conscious cookout menu includes hot dogs, buns, ketchup, mustard, relish, potato salad, corn on the cob, potato chips, soda pop, juice boxes, ice pops and watermelon.