Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner reflects on her journey from pop star to bestselling author

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell Horner on going from pop star to best-selling author

She first soared to fame in the 1990s as a member of the pop group the Spice Girls, but Geri Halliwell-Horner — formerly known as Ginger Spice in the all-female group — said she had a literary background before turning to music.

"I love the power of words, and so I have always loved reading," she said, explaining she studied English literature and explored her love for writing before finding a way to express it through music.

"Because when you write songs, it's always like an espresso shot of storytelling and then with a novel, that's a feast," she said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings."

Halliwell-Horner is now out with her second book, "Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire." It follows Rosie, a young orphan at a boarding school who starts a new adventure, which includes solving a murder.

"Basically, she finds out that her mother was murdered and she wants to revenge that and find out the truth… But it really explores that idea of the ricochets of revenge," Halliwell-Horner said.

The New York Times-bestselling author explained she changed her process while writing this book compared to her first one.

"The first book I wrote by 'pants' – flying by the seat of your pants, sort of making up as you go along. Then I learned actually, preparation, the second one I did more like structure."

Halliwell-Horner also described the vulnerability needed to write a book.

"It's a bit like, you know when you tell someone 'I love you' and you're showing vulnerability and so honesty through writing is quite vulnerable and you're going to go 'OK, I'm just going to put my heart on the page, do you like it?'"

Halliwell-Horner also reflected on her time as a Spice Girl.

"It's a moment in time. I feel compassion and you know, 'Go you.' I want to say it to all of ourselves. Be authentic, be yourself."