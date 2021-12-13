Green Monday: Sustainable gift ideas for a green Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Holiday shopping usually means festive gift bags, masses of sparkly ribbon and loads of plastic packaging that winds up in a landfill. But -- according to the people who coined "Green Monday" -- it doesn't have to. This year, the best holiday gift you can give may be one that helps the planet.

For Green Monday 2021, we've found a bunch of sustainable gift ideas that everyone will love, including Christmas gift must-haves from popular brands such as Girlfriend Collective, Rothy's and Youth to the People. We've selected gifts made with recycled materials or come in refillable bottles, and are packed in biodegradable wrapping. Some of these eco-friendly purchases even give back to the community by providing meals to people in need.

Want to give gifts that help protect the Earth? Keep reading to discover more sustainable gift ideas perfect for Green Monday shopping.

Feed quilted bundle: $178

Feed

Feed's holiday collection features this eye-catching quilted tote bag and pouch bundle. Both the tote and the pouch are made with organic cotton and feature a colorful geometric design. Your purchase of this statement-making bundle is more than just a fashion statement -- it also provides 60 school meals to children in need.

Feed quilted bundle, $178 (regularly $196)

The Leaf shaving kit: $113

The Leaf Kit

Give the gift of smooth skin while combating plastic waste. Leaf Shave's razor kit includes an all-metal razor, a razor stand, 60 blades and a blade-recycling tin. According to the brand, more than 100,000 Leaf Shave users will keep 2.5 million disposable plastic razors out of landfills this year. The company also packages and ships products without plastic.

The Leaf Kit, $113

Each and Every Skin Goals facial oil: $55

Each and Every

This skin oil is made with a blend of nine different varieties, plus the vegan retinoid bakuchiol, inflammation-fighting turmeric and vitamin E. Each and Every's facial oil is vegan and crafted without parabens, silicones, artificial fragrance or dyes. Plus, it will stand out in your medicine cabinet, thanks to the chic little sustainable black glass bottle that it comes in.

Each and Every Skin Goals facial oil, $55

TenTree Tree Fleece Golden Spruce hoodie: $51

TenTree

This TenTree hoodie comes in many colors and is made with 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester. According to the brand, a TenTree sweatshirt uses, on average, 75% less water to make, versus the other sweatshirts in your closet. The brand also plants 10 trees for every purchase.

TenTree Tree Fleece Golden Spruce hoodie, $51 (regularly $68)

Girlfriend Collective cropped recycled puffer: $169

Girlfriend Collective

The cropped puffer jacket channels one of this season's hottest winter styles. The Girlfriend Collective puffer jacket is made from recycled plastic bottles and will keep you warm in temperatures down to 18 degrees. It's currently available in four colors. Right now it's on sale for almost $30 off.

Girlfriend Collective snow cropped recycled puffer, $169 (regularly $198)

Youth to the People skincare gift set: $46

Youth to The People

This three-step skincare set includes a cleanser, serum and moisturizer, all made with 100% vegan ingredients and stored in recyclable and refillable packaging. The cruelty-free brand formulates all its products in California and sources extracts from local suppliers. It also uses recyclable paper for product packaging.

Youth to the People skincare gift set, $46

Allbirds tree dashers: $125

Allbirds

Allbirds replaced petroleum-based materials with natural ones to make shoes. These running shoes are made of breathable and durable tree-sourced material and feature a supportive midsole made of sugarcane. They come in a bunch of bright colors and are machine washable.

Allbirds tree dashers (men), $125

The same Allbirds tree dashers running shoe design is available in women's sizes.

Allbirds tree dashers (women), $125

Rothy's merino slipper: $155

These fuzzy flippers are sustainably knit with a blend of RWS-certified merino wool and thread made from plastic bottles. The inside is lined with a soft, warm, wool-like material. The slippers come in three colors, but at last look, only the "birch tan" shade was in stock.

Rothy's merino slipper, $155

H&M Conscious oversized faux fur jacket: $25

H&M Conscious

Did you know that H&M has its own line of sustainable items called H&M Conscious? The brand makes at least 50% of each piece from sustainable materials. This oversized faux fur jacket is the result of a collaboration between the brand Smiley and H&M Conscious. It is lined with recycled polyester.

H&M Conscious oversized faux fur jacket, $25

Prados Beauty bamboo face pads: $35

Prados Beauty

This Xicana- and Indigenous-owned beauty brand makes cleansing face pads out of 100% recycled hemp and bamboo. These 16 washable and reusable pads come with a recycled-material bamboo face-pad holder and a wash bag.

Prados Beauty bamboo face pads, $35

Summersalt The Cloud 9 silky PJ set: $95

Summersalt

These silky pajamas are made with 100% recycled polyester material. They come in more than ten festive and fun prints, four of which are part of Summersalt's limited-edition Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt sleepwear collection.

Summersalt The Cloud 9 silky PJ set, $95

DedCool fragrance sample pack: $33



DedCool

This Los Angeles-based beauty business offers a sample set of six 100% biodegradable and plant-based unisex fragrances. Better yet, the entire sample set is 100% recyclable, including the aluminum tin it comes in. If you've fallen in love with a scent and want to buy one, full-size scents come in recyclable glass bottles and are printed with biodegradable ink.

DedCool fragrance sample pack, $33

