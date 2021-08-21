30 hot sales happening this weekend (with exclusive coupon codes)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Use exclusive CBS coupon codes to shop this weekend's sales. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

The weekend is here and the sales are in full swing. Find deals on clothing, home essentials, beauty products and more at some of your favorite stores, from Athleta to Z Supply.

Check out 30 of the best sales happening this weekend below. Find exclusive CBS coupon codes, plus standout pieces that are currently reduced.

AeroGarden

Get 20% off sitewide with the coupon code CBS20, ending on Aug. 31.

Algenist

Save up to 30% off sitewide, ending on Sept. 1.

Athleta

Take 20% off $150 or more with the coupon code 20OFF150, ending on Aug. 23.

Backcountry

Save up to 50% off on top-selling gear and apparel at the Summer Semi-Annual Sale, ending on Aug. 26.

Patagonia via Backcountry

Patagonia men's Better Sweater quarter-zip fleece jacket, $71 (reduced from $119)

BaubleBar

Take 20% off two or more bracelets with the code STACKING20, ending on Aug. 30.

Blue Nile

Save up to 30% off jewelry and 15% off engagement ring settings at the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale.

Brandless

Save $10 off your purchase of $50 or more using the coupon code BRANDLESS10.

Boutique Rugs

Save 60% off at the Back To School Sale using the code SCHOOL60.

Carbon38

Take up to 75% off sale styles and use the coupon code BYESUMMER to get free shipping and an extra 40% off all sale styles at the End of Season Sale.

City Beauty

Save 20% off sitewide with the code CBS20, ending on Aug. 31.

Coach Outlet

Get an extra 15% off select styles.

Cocoon By Sealy

Save 35% off Chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets.

FitTrack

Save 20% off sitewide with the code FITTRACKCBS20, ending on Aug. 31.

Frasier Sterling

Take 56% off the Custom Lucky You Choker (seen on Hailey Bieber) using the code LUCKYGAL.

Fresh Clean Tees

Save 15% off sitewide with the coupon code CBS15, ending on Aug. 31.

Gap

Get an extra 50% off sale styles with the code MORE, ending Aug. 21.

Gap

Gap henley T-shirt, $13 (reduced from $35)

Hatch

Use the code HOTMOMSUMMER to save up to 75% on summer styles from this brand worn by Meghan Markle.

Janie and Jack

Take $20 off every $100 spent with the code ALLYOURS, ending on Aug. 22.

Jared

Save 15% off wedding and anniversary bands, plus get free shipping on all items, ending Aug. 29.

LA Apparel

Get a free women's oversize T-shirt or men's T-shirt on orders of $90 or more with the coupon code CBSLAA.

Michaels

Get 20% off all regular-priced purchases with the coupon code 20MADEBYYOU, ending on Aug. 31.

Nordstrom

Save up to 50% off select Zella leggings and off all Zella new markdowns.

Nordstrom

Zella Live In high waist leggings, $35 (reduced from $59)

Public Goods

Get 15% off first orders of $70 or more with the code CBS15.

Reebok

Save 40% off sitewide, or 45% off for members with the code BTSEXCLUSIVE, ending on Sept. 6.

SiO Beauty

Save 15% off sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders of $55 or more with the code CBS15, ending on Aug. 31.

Revolve

Save up to 65% off sale styles and take an extra 20% off select styles.

Revolve

Free People Tera cardi, $72 (reduced from $128)

Threadless

Save 30% off (with exclusions) using the code ET30.

Totes

Save 25% off sitewide with the code CBS25.

Verishop

Get an extra 15% off over 1,000 marked items (exclusions apply) with the code TOPSECRET, ending on Aug. 25.

Z Supply

Get 10% off sitewide and free shipping with the code WELCOME-CBS10.

