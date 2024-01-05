3 perfect recliners for watching the big NFL game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting an Uber to a sports bar can be expensive. Finding a place to sit? On the day of the big game, February 11? Exhausting.

So why not make yourself comfortable at home in front of the TV? A new recliner is an investment you can enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday, sure -- but also for years to come.

Below, three perfect recliners for watching the Super Bowl from Fanatics, Wayfair and Amazon. These reviewer-loved recliners work within a variety of budgets. Some are even on sale now.

The best recliners for watching the Super Bowl

Check out these recliners, from an officially licensed option to one with a phone holder.

Officially licensed NFL Stealth recliner ($820)

Fanatics sells this splurge-worthy, officially licensed leather-look recliner with the logo of a favorite team embroidered on it. There's no recliner that's more Super Bowl ready.

Consider the logo of the San Francisco 49ers, or maybe the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles embroidered. Odds are, there's a chair for your team available.

This manual recliner has two cup holders to hold your gameday beer and offers a sleek look that'll fit in with any kind of football-fan den decor.

Latitude Run reclining heated massage chair (on sale for $260)

For a gameday spa moment -- or just some mercy on your wallet -- check out this heated massage recliner. Sitting for long periods of time can be uncomfortable, but this fabric chair helps with that. Just control it via a remote for a full-body massage.

Pull a lever to recline it, use it as a rocker or swivel it a full 360 degrees.

This recliner even has two cup holders for your gameday beverages and pockets to store remotes and more.

It comes in three colors and is currently $260, reduced from $280. This 4.2-star-rated recliner from Wayfair is your most affordable option here.

Deolme oversize electric smart recliner chair

You'll feel like you're sitting on a cloud with this electric recliner. It swivels, glides and rocks -- and you can even adjust it via voice assistant.

This recliner has a ton of features, like USB ports, hidden arm storage, Bluetooth audio (to play music or the TV's audio through the recliner) and even a cell phone stand. Thanks to that phone stand, you can check X (formerly Twitter) while watching the big game, see what your friends are saying, check your bets and look up stats and info on your favorite players.

This chair comes in a faux leather and a linen option. Find it in eight colors.

This recliner is currently $439 after a coupon, reduced from $499.