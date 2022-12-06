2022 FIFA World Cup: How to stream the Netherlands vs. Argentina quarterfinals game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals kicks off on Friday, Dec. 9 with the Croatia vs. Brazil game, followed by the Netherlands vs. Argentina game. Keep reading to find out how you can stream this soccer match, plus all the other games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Top products in this article:

Budget option for streaming FIFA World Cup: Sling TV (Blue tier), $20 for your first month

Before you start watching the Netherlands vs. Argentina game

While you wait for the quarterfinals to kick off, you should know this: Despite Cyber Week being over, there are still a number of great holiday deals available at Amazon and Walmart that are perfect for soccer fans.

Here are a few of the best deals still available:

FIFA World Cup gift guide

On top of our roundups of great Cyber Week deals, we've also got a gift guide for FIFA fans. So, if you have a friend or family member who can't stop watching the 2022 World Cup, we've got you covered, with everything from a Lionel Messi jersey to a custom 2022 World Cup beer glass.

When does the Netherlands vs. Argentina game start?

The World Cup quarterfinals continue with the Netherlands - Argentina match on Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. For more about the match, including predictions, soccer players to watch and more, check out CBS Sports' FIFA World Cup coverage.

Where can I watch the Netherlands vs. Argentina game?

Friday's World Cup games will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. They'll also stream live on Peacock Premium.

What to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is being played in Qatar and runs through Dec. 18. It's the first winter World Cup in the history of the entire competition. During the World Cup, 32 of the top national teams compete across 64 matches. Team USA returned to the tournament this year for the first time since 2014.

The quarterfinals begin on Friday, Dec. 9; the semi-finals start on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is on Sunday, Dec. 18.

For the full 2022 World Cup schedule, check out the guide put together by our sister site, CBS Sports.

How to tune in to the Netherlands vs. Argentina game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup right now

Here are some ways to watch this exciting World Cup match, including cable, antennas, free streaming and paid streaming subscriptions.

Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Fox owns the exclusive English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup in the US. So if you've already get Fox through your TV provider, you can catch every World Cup game on either Fox or FS1. Don't currently have a TV provider? Don't sweat it. There are plenty of ways to tune into World Cup coverage, including through a digital antenna or live TV streaming subscription. Check out all the ways you can watch World Cup games on Fox and FS1 below.

Sling TV

Luis Morillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

Plus, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. Because you can cancel at any time, you can watch the entirety of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for $20, plus have access to a bunch more channels.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

HD digital TV antenna

Walmart

If you want to catch soccer games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver live-aired, free-TV World Cup coverage in your area (the max range is 150 miles), plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch.

HD digital TV antenna, $25 (reduced from $40)

FuboTV

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every channel fans could need -- including Fox and FS1. Packages also include CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to soccer, FuboTV offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

DirecTV Stream

Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including Fox and FS1. Plus, almost everything you'd need to watch every game of the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's Entertainment tier (the least expensive one) offers Fox, FS1, NBC, ESPN and more for $70 a month.

Right now you can save $30 over your first three months when you enter promo code SCORE at checkout.

DirecTV Stream (Entertainment) tier, $70 per month

Hulu+ Live TV



CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to Fox and FS1, making it super easy for regular Hulu users to tune into all the World Cup action.

Hulu+ Live TV, $70 and up per month

Vidgo

Stu Forster / Getty Images

Vidgo's English Plus package has Fox and FS1, but notably not Telemundo, so if you're hoping to tune into both English and Spanish World Cup coverage, Vidgo may not be for you. The package also includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days.

Vidgo (English Plus), $60 per month

Free ways to watch the FIFA World Cup

In addition to games airing on Fox Sports, fans can catch some World Cup games free on Peacock, plus watch replays of every soccer game free on Tubi.

Watch the World Cup in Spanish on Peacock

Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images

Spanish speakers -- and fans who don't mind watching in another language -- all 64 World cup matches will stream with Spanish coverage on Peacock. The first 12 matches will be free for anyone to watch, but the rest of the 52 games will only be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There are two tiers of Peacock Premium: the $5 per month ad-supported tier, and the $10 per month ad-free option.

2022 World Cup on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Watch World Cup replays free on Tubi

OCTAVIO PASSOS / Getty Images

Replays of World Cup games will be available on Tubi TV for free after live games finish airing. This could be a good free option for Americans who don't want to tune in to those early morning games -- just be sure to avoid seeing the score.

2022 World Cup games, streaming on Tubi

The best holiday deals at Amazon

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you're eligible below.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

AirPods Pro 2: $229



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."

These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $349



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $349 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $648.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $648 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $55

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 (reduced from $100)

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is also on sale now at Amazon. This enhanced model offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $65 (reduced from $120)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28

Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $30

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $70



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced from $250)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $176

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $176 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $300

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $300 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $879



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $879 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,075 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $910



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $135



The Ring video doorbell bundle boasts a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $135 (reduced from $185)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,729



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,729 (regularly $2,297)

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $800



Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now on Amazon, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $800. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.

13" MacBook Air (2020), $800 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPad Air 5: $500

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $500 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $650 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $749 (regularly $799)

50" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

Save over 50% on artificial trees, wreaths and more Christmas decorations

Amazon

Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated four stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now.

Baggallini essential laptop tote: $78

Amazon

This laptop tote makes a great gift for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop on the go. It features a padded laptop pocket to keep your laptop safe along with plenty of room for the rest of your day-to-day items.

Baggallini essential laptop tote, $78 (reduced from $90)

Hisense U6 Series 4K fire TV: $430



Amazon

This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.

Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $430 (reduced from $530)

Instant Pot dual pod plus

Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350



KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

Vitamix 5200 blender

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $430 (reduced from $550)

Furbo dog camera: $147

Amazon

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $720

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

Best Walmart deals on popular holiday gifts



If you're finishing up your Christmas of Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

PlayStation 5: $599

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $649

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $379

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $379 (reduced from $399)

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

70" Samsung 4K smart TV: $628

Samsung

This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag. Rated 4.5 stars at Walmart.

70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $628

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle: $49

Instax via Walmart

This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 right now at Walmart.

The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

Ninja professional blender: $50

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for 50 percent off right now.

Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle: $366



Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $366 (reduced from $399)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $229

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $149

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $149 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset: $349



Walmart

The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback -- all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80

Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

26-piece Rubbermaid container set: $8



Rubbermaid via Walmart

For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399

Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

Barbie Malibu House Playset: $50

Walmart

This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces. It's half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)

Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit: $40

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle: $298

Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $89

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $89 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console, $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry -- it won't last.)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set: $27

Walmart

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $50



Walmart

Here's a holiday deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $50. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $50 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for the holidays.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $89



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $120



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $444

Walmart

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $444 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $98

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $79

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $79 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $45.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $45 (reduced from $80)

Beats Solo3: $99

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials

