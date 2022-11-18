2022 FIFA World Cup: How to stream every soccer game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20. The annual soccer tournament boasts the title of most-watched sporting event on the planet, and that legacy is anticipated to continue this year, with FIFA projecting that around 5 billion people will tune in to the action. Keep reading to find out how you can join that crowd.

Before you start watching the 2022 World Cup

While you wait for the World Cup to kick off, we recommend you take a look at Walmart's early Black Friday sale.

When does the 2022 FIFA World Cup start?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar and runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. It's the first winter World Cup in the history of the entire competition. 32 of the top national teams will compete across 64 matches. Team USA will return to the tournament this year for the first time since 2014.

During the group stage (which runs from Nov. 20-Dec. 2), games kick off at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, so get your coffee ready. Thankfully, the first match of the competition, Qatar vs. Ecuador, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m EST on Sunday, Nov. 20.

For the full 2022 World Cup schedule, check out the guide put together by our sister site, CBS Sports.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at home

Here are some ways to watch the World Cup, including cable, antennas, free streaming and paid streaming subscriptions.

Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Fox owns the exclusive English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup in the US. So if you've already get Fox through your TV provider, you can catch every World Cup game on either Fox or FS1. Don't currently have a TV provider? Don't sweat it. There are plenty of ways to tune into World Cup coverage, including through a digital antenna or live TV streaming subscription. Check out all the ways you can watch World Cup games on Fox and FS1 below.

Sling TV

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

If you want to catch soccer games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV World Cup coverage in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every channel fans could need -- including Fox and FS1. Packages also include CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to soccer, FuboTV offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including Fox and FS1. Plus, almost everything you'd need to watch every game of the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's Entertainment tier (the least expensive one) offers Fox, FS1, NBC, ESPN and more for $70 a month.

Right now you can save $30 over your first three months when you enter promo code SCORE at checkout.

DirecTV Stream (Entertainment) tier, $70 per month

Hulu+ Live TV



A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to Fox and FS1, making it super easy for regular Hulu users to tune into all the World Cup action.

Hulu+ Live TV, $70 and up per month

Vidgo

Vidgo's English Plus package has Fox and FS1, but notably not Telemundo, so if you're hoping to tune into both English and Spanish World Cup coverage, Vidgo may not be for you. The package also includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days.

Vidgo (English Plus), $60 per month

Free ways to watch the FIFA World Cup

In addition to games airing on Fox Sports, fans can catch some World Cup games free on Peacock, plus watch replays of every soccer game free on Tubi.

Watch the World Cup in Spanish on Peacock

Spanish speakers -- and fans who don't mind watching in another language -- all 64 World cup matches will stream with Spanish coverage on Peacock. The first 12 matches will be free for anyone to watch, but the rest of the 52 games will only be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There are two tiers of Peacock Premium: the $5 per month ad-supported tier, and the $10 per month ad-free option.

2022 World Cup on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Watch World Cup replays free on Tubi

Replays of World Cup games will be available on Tubi TV for free after live games finish airing. This could be a good free option for Americans who don't want to tune in to those early morning games -- just be sure to avoid seeing the score.

2022 World Cup games, streaming on Tubi

Best Black Friday TV deals ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup

We found the best TV deals on Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire and more top-rated brands. Here are our top early Black Friday TV picks.

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022)

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,569 (reduced from $2,000)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is currently $1,021 off at Walmart.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,979 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)



Amazon has great deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $775 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,098 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,499 (regularly $1,798)

Save $650 on a 65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

This 40" Onn Roku TV is only $98 during Walmart's Black Friday sale

Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. It features 1080p resolution and the Roku operating system built in, so accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap.

40" Onn Roku TV, $98

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV. The picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Plus, it's got the Roku interface built-in, so streaming all your favorite shows is a snap.

CBS Essentials editor Fox Van Allen said, "I bought this television myself when it was nearly $100 more expensive, and I don't regret it for a moment."

This 55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV is $110 off during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: Starting $450

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $450 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: Save $200

You can also score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Best Black Friday streaming stick deals ahead of the World Cup

Save on Apple, Amazon, Roku and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $99 (save $80)

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $99 (reduced from $179)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Roku Streambar 4K: $80 (save $50)

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

