Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 11th, 2022 Today is the first day of school for a dozen school districts, Forney ISD adopts new dress code this year, Lightning blamed for house fires in Frisco, Dallas city council approves "Reproductive Rights Resolution" which de-criminalizes abortions, Governor Abbott to hold education roundtable in Dallas today, Buses filled with migrants from the Texas border continue to arrive in New York City, Judge denies request to force DPS to release records from Uvalde shooting, Samsung unveils new Galaxy Z Flip 4