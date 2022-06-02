Watch CBS News

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 2nd, 2022

Four people killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital, Former Cowboys player Marion Barber found dead in Frisco home, Pediatric illnesses on the rise, Showtime releasing LGBTQ+ content for free during pride month, MTV Movie and TV Awards just days away
