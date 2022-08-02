Watch CBS News

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, August 2

Tuesday Evening's Top Stories: Dallas ISD lays out new school safety measures ahead of a new year, school bus drivers are in short supply right now and Tarrant County is helping to get air conditioning units to more households amid the summer heat.
