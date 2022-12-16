One of world's most endangered animals, bongo antelope breaks out of Fort Worth Zoo

One of world's most endangered animals, bongo antelope breaks out of Fort Worth Zoo

One of world's most endangered animals, bongo antelope breaks out of Fort Worth Zoo

FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) - One of the world's most endangered animals, a Mountain Bongo (antelope) busted out of the Fort Worth Zoo the morning of Dec. 16.

The critically endangered subspecies of the Bongo, one of the largest forest antelopes, with a reddish-brown coat, with black, white and yellow-white markings was seen on Colonial Parkway.

CBS11 viewer Jonathan Mabry recorded footage as zoo wranglers tried to corral the animal. He said the Bongo ran free for about 40 minutes.

CBS11 viewer Jonathan Mabry sent us this video of zoo wranglers trying to corral a rare mountain bongo (antelope). CBS11 viewer Jonathan Mabry

The Mountain Bongo is associated with the montane forests in the Kenya highlands and is recorded to have become extinct in Kenya in 1995.

As of January 2020, the International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the animal as critically endangered.

CBS11 reached out to the zoo for comment and are awaiting a response.