Woman fatally shot in east Fort Worth is city's 29th homicide

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road.

She was killed on April 11. 

Police said a man who the victim didn't know entered her apartment and fired multiple rounds into her upper body. He then fled the scene. 

This is the 29th homicide in the city so far this year, compared with 28 at this time last year, according to the police department.

