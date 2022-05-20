Watch CBS News
Weather

Windy Friday with isolated evening storms, cooler by Sunday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

11AM weather update with Anne Elise Psrks
11AM weather update with Anne Elise Psrks 04:12

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hold onto your hats (figuratively and literally) – winds are out of the south, currently sustained around 15 to 25 mph, and gusting to over 35 mph for parts of the Metroplex.

weather-1.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

The conditions are just below Wind Advisory criteria but make no mistake it will be a gusty day. The blustery conditions will help (along with some sunshine) to get high temperatures into the mid 90s for most. Things will be a little warmer -- upper 90s and low 100s -- to the west.

weather-2.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

It is hot and dry now but there are isolated storm chances this afternoon/evening. There are also parts of North Texas under a Level 2 "slight" risk for winds and hail.

The storms will be more widespread and stronger out to the west and up into Oklahoma as they develop along a dryline. When the potentially severe weather starts to move into North Texas the storms should be on a weakening trend. As it stands, not all weather models are in agreement on the system sustaining the journey into our region.

weather-3.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

So, what are the chances? CBS 11 Meteorologists have coverage at 30% for tonight, so most areas won't see any rain. But don't fret if you've been hoping for some wet weather…there's plenty in the extended forecast.

A cold front arrives late Saturday and will bring a decent chance for rain (and a few stronger storms) to North Texas, especially Saturday evening. Cooler -- and this time really mean cooler -- temperatures are on slate for Sunday.

weather-4.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

The unsettled pattern keeps the rain chances and the cooler temps around through the middle of next week. Dig out your umbrellas and take them with you next Monday.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.