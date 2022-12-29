White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.

At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.

A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and dark-framed glasses. White Settlement Police Department

Officers shortly became aware that the man entered the restroom about 30 to 40 seconds prior to the victim.

Two other women, who are believed to be unrelated to the man, were also inside the restroom. Police said neither witnessed an assault, fighting or signs of a struggle while inside the restroom; However, police said they did not realize a man was inside the restroom either.

"Something occurred and we need to know what that was," the White Settlement Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We would like to know why he entered the female restroom and what he was doing with the female victim."

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and dark-framed glasses.

Anyone who knows the identity and/or whereabouts of this man is asked to call Detective Martinez at 817-246-7070 ext. 110 or gmartinez@wspd.us. White Settlement Police Department

Police said they have "credible information" that the man was recently seen at the same location, "engaging in similar behavior."

Anyone who knows the identity and/or whereabouts of this man is asked to call Detective Martinez at 817-246-7070 ext. 110 or gmartinez@wspd.us. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

"We know that there is a lot of unanswered questions surrounding this case. Please know that our detectives are working hard to bring clarity to what happened. Our department is wholly committed to finding out who this guy is and hold him accountable for any and all criminal offenses that were committed," the department said.